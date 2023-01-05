Anime & Comics

How to watch Spy Classroom: OTT anime streaming release confirmed

By Tom Llewellyn

Sibylla, Annett, Grete and Monika welcome Lily to the spy classroom halls
Spy Classroom/FEEL/KadokawaAnime YouTube Channel

How can you watch Spy Classroom and when will the new action comedy anime release for OTT streaming around the world?

The start of a new anime slate is both exciting and frustrating as fans around the world attempt to figure out which series to pick up, and most importantly, where they can watch new shows online.

One of the more interesting prospects of the new Winter 2023 season is Spy Classroom; an action-comedy series from Studio Feel.

So, how can you watch Spy Classroom online and when will the anime release for OTT streaming?

How to watch the Spy Classroom anime series

The upcoming Spy Classroom anime series will be simulcast streamed exclusively via the HiDive platform.

HiDive is available through a premium subscription package for $4.99 a month, or $47.99 a year.

Good news for wary customers, the platform offers a seven-day trial of their premium service, which includes access to Spy Classroom, if you don’t want to pay straight away.

Domestically in Japan, Spy Classroom will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS Nittele, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto.

Spy Classroom: OTT streaming release confirmed

Spy Classroom is scheduled to premiere domestically in Japan on Thursday, January 5.

Thankfully, HiDive will be simulcast streaming the new anime around the world also starting on Thursday, January 5.

New episodes from the Spy Classroom series will be made available to stream online from the following times:

  • Pacific Time – 6:30 AM
  • Eastern Time – 9:30 AM
  • British Time – 2:30 PM
  • European Time – 3:30 PM
  • India Time – 8 PM
  • Philippine Time – 10:30 PM
  • Australia Central Daylight Time – 1 AM

“Conflict-ravaged nations now deploy covert operatives instead of missiles. Lily is recruited into spy-training… but her practical skills are absolutely abysmal. Desperate to pass, she leaps at the chance to join the mysterious “Tomoshibi” team. Too bad the team is filled with even more hopeless spies. Together they must conquer the Impossible Mission and best their genius instructor, but the true purpose behind their classroom is more harrowing than they can imagine.” – Spy Classroom synopsis, via HiDive.

What has Studio Feel produced before?

Studio Feel has worked on the following anime titles, prior to Spy Classroom:

  • My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
  • The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting
  • Hinamatsuri
  • Tsuki ga Kirei
  • Remake Our Life
  • Minami-ke Tadaima
  • Listen to Me, Girls: I Am Your Father
  • Dropout Idol Fruit Tart
  • Corpse Princes
  • The Art Club Has A Problem
  • Bikini Warriors

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
The Sims 4 High School Years | Official Reveal Trailer
Tom Llewellyn
@realitytitbit

Tom Llewellyn is the Head of World Content, Anime, and Comics at HITC Entertainment and also helps oversee all things deemed ‘nerd culture’ at Forever Geek. After gaining a BSc degree in Animal Behaviour, Tom continued his education with a Master’s degree in Science Communication (MSc) and post-graduate research; with his own independent project being published in the Journal of Zoological and Botanical Gardens in 2021. Since joining GRV Media in early 2020, Tom has amassed over 48 million views on his content and has conducted interviews with various actors and filmmakers from the wonderful world of anime.

Read more of Thomas's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know