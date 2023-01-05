How can you watch Spy Classroom and when will the new action comedy anime release for OTT streaming around the world?

The start of a new anime slate is both exciting and frustrating as fans around the world attempt to figure out which series to pick up, and most importantly, where they can watch new shows online.

One of the more interesting prospects of the new Winter 2023 season is Spy Classroom; an action-comedy series from Studio Feel.

So, how can you watch Spy Classroom online and when will the anime release for OTT streaming?

How to watch the Spy Classroom anime series

The upcoming Spy Classroom anime series will be simulcast streamed exclusively via the HiDive platform.

HiDive is available through a premium subscription package for $4.99 a month, or $47.99 a year.

Good news for wary customers, the platform offers a seven-day trial of their premium service, which includes access to Spy Classroom, if you don’t want to pay straight away.

Domestically in Japan, Spy Classroom will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS Nittele, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto.

Spy Classroom: OTT streaming release confirmed

Spy Classroom is scheduled to premiere domestically in Japan on Thursday, January 5.

Thankfully, HiDive will be simulcast streaming the new anime around the world also starting on Thursday, January 5.

New episodes from the Spy Classroom series will be made available to stream online from the following times:

Pacific Time – 6:30 AM

Eastern Time – 9:30 AM

British Time – 2:30 PM

European Time – 3:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1 AM

“Conflict-ravaged nations now deploy covert operatives instead of missiles. Lily is recruited into spy-training… but her practical skills are absolutely abysmal. Desperate to pass, she leaps at the chance to join the mysterious “Tomoshibi” team. Too bad the team is filled with even more hopeless spies. Together they must conquer the Impossible Mission and best their genius instructor, but the true purpose behind their classroom is more harrowing than they can imagine.” – Spy Classroom synopsis, via HiDive.

What has Studio Feel produced before?

Studio Feel has worked on the following anime titles, prior to Spy Classroom:

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting

Hinamatsuri

Tsuki ga Kirei

Remake Our Life

Minami-ke Tadaima

Listen to Me, Girls: I Am Your Father

Dropout Idol Fruit Tart

Corpse Princes

The Art Club Has A Problem

Bikini Warriors

