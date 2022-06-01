How can you watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online for free both inside the United States and around the world?

Adult animated content has never been better or more accessible; however, South Park remains the king of adult animated comedy and the iconic pandemic specials (2020-21) only served to cement their place atop the throne.

However, the series’ latest special episode “The Streaming Wars” may have notably flown under the radar for international fans of South Park, with a strange lack of promotional videos and teasers making their way across the pond.

Now, fans around the world are wondering how they can catch up and watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online for free?

NETFLIX: Schedule for the Geeked Week event confirmed by streaming giant

The Streaming Wars is South Park’s next must-see special

South Park: The Streaming Wars special premiered on June 1st and focuses on the epic battle between Cartmen and his mom after she refuses to purchase access to every single streaming platform available.

Minecraft x Ice Age DLC | Official Trailer

“In South Park Streaming Wars, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence.” – Synopsis, via Deadline.

The special is not technically included as part of the series’ 25th season, which aired from February to March 2022 with only six episodes:

Pajama Day

The Big Fix

City People

Back to the Cold War

Help, My Teenager Hates Me!

Credigree Weed St Patrick’s Day Special

This season was following on from the infamous “The Pandemic Special”, “South ParQ Vaccination Special”, “South Park: Post Covid” and “South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid.

A second South Park special is reportedly set to release later this Summer, but details on this remain tightly kept under wraps for now.

BASTARD: Upcoming anime series will sit in Netflix Jail over two-part release

How to watch The Streaming Wars online

In the United States of America and Canada, South Park: The Streaming Wars can only be viewed exclusively online through the Paramount Plus app.

Sadly, there are no plans for the special to arrive on Comedy Central, the former home of the iconic animated series, following the $900 million deal with Paramount Plus in August 2021. As part of the deal, 30 total seasons and 14 feature-length films are to head over to Paramount Plus by the end of 2047, including The Streaming Wars.

Paramount Plus currently has two subscription models that will grant access to South Park: The Streaming Wars:

Essential Subscription Package: $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year payment options, advertisement-supported

Premium Subscription Package: $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year payment options, no advertisement

The good news for South Park fans in North America and internationally is that Paramount Plus is available to access through a VPN and also offer a one-week free trial of their content.

This means that by using a VPN tool online, fans of South Park can watch The Streaming Wars without ever having to pay a penny (As long as you remember to cancel before the next payment cycle).

Alternatively, Paramount Plus can be added to your Amazon Prime Video Channels for $9.99 a month which will grant access to South Park: The Streaming Wars.

For fans in the United Kingdom, Paramount Plus is set to launch on Wednesday, June 22nd, with prices starting from £6.99 a month or £69.90 a year – also with a seven-day free trial offer available. So, if you are waiting for The Streaming Wars, odds are that the new South Park special will be available once the app rolls out across the UK.

Similarly, the service is reportedly launching on August 11th in Australia.

STAR WARS: New animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi revealed

Ok so im just gonna log off until I watch the streaming wars because im terrified of spoilers, bye losers ?????? — ???Sunday??? (@Sunday61543111) June 1, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]