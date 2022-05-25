As fans digest news of Hunter x Hunter manga’s return, the voice cast from the anime adaptation have shared adorable reactions online.

After an almost four-year hiatus, the Hunter x Hunter franchise is finally waking back up again; a sleeping giant of the manga industry indeed!

Yesterday, May 24th, news began circulating online that the hit manga series would be resuming production after a cryptic tweet went viral teasing that this was from the series author Yoshihiro Togashi.

Oricon’s confirmation that the account in question was indeed Togashi subsequently sent fans into meltdown, with the cast even getting on reacting to the Hunter x Hunter manga news with their own tribute.

Hunter x Hunter manga news has adorable reactions from cast

The news of the Hunter x Hunter manga resuming production after its three-year-long hiatus came as a shock to almost every member of the global community. This included the voice cast for the hit 2011 reboot of the Hunter x Hunter anime series, with Megumi Han and Mariya Ise sharing adorable reactions to the news online.

Megumi Han is the voice of Gon Freecss, the series’ main character, whilst Mariya Ise is the voice of Killua Zoldyck; arguably the most-popular character after he topped both of the first fan polls in 2006.

Shortly after the original Tweet from the mysterious account was confirmed to be run by author Yoshihiro Togashi and that work on Hunter x Hunter manga has resumed, both Han and Ise shared images of their characters teary-eyed; showcasing just how much the series means to not only the fans, but those who brought the anime to life.

Is there any new information on the anime?

At the time of writing, there is no information regarding season 7 of the Hunter x Hunter anime adaptation that has been released since the original tweet by Togashi went viral.

However, with the Hunter x Hunter manga presumably set to return with more content in the future, it’s a sure bet that the anime adaptation will go into the pipeline at some point once again.

The bad news is that when and in exactly what format the anime series could return remains unknown. The original tweet said only that there were “4 more episodes for the time being” – although the use of ‘episodes’ here means ‘chapters’ for the manga.

Without confirmation of another full story arc being produced, and not just a completion of the most-recent saga, there is no way to say how many chapters Hunter x Hunter will return with.

If only a handful of Hunter x Hunter chapters are being produced by Togashi in order to bring a close to the series, Studio Pierrot could decide to return to the OVA format; with four seasons of OVA being produced between 2004 and 2004, with between eight and 14 episodes.

Interestingly, this was a subject that was noted by voice actor Megumi Han in a follow-up Tweet:

“4 more episodes. Is it four more episodes to settle the succession to the throne? Is it four more episodes until we reach the dark continent? Is it four more episodes until the reunion of Gon, Kirua, Kurapika, and Leorio? Is it four more episodes until the gyro appears? Will the serialization resume after drawing four more episodes? Is it 4 more episodes that have been written so far until the final episode? Is it really 4 more episodes?” – Megumi Han, via Twitter.

Gon and Killua's voice actors reaction about hunter x hunter's comback is the cutest thing ?? pic.twitter.com/rHjBbjPJSA — cia (@osaragiwrshppr) May 24, 2022

Fans go crazy for the simplest of teasers

It says a lot about the popularity of a series when such a simple teaser from an author can go viral; in fact, the Twitter page already has more than 1.5 million followers despite only joining the social media platform earlier this month.

The now-infamous Tweet has itself more than 1.2 million likes at the time of writing, with almost half a million retweets from excited fans.

Hunter x Hunter is coming back. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/osX8ZegDeb — whimsydearest (@whimsydearest) May 24, 2022

los fans de Hunter x Hunter ahora mismo pic.twitter.com/8UU6mu2uBx — Talentless Santi | #ThankYouNoda | ?? (@CamachoWalder) May 24, 2022

Hunter x Hunter is the only manga where the author can literally tell everyone it will be back and fans would still not believe it ?? — JOL (@Saitamagoated) May 24, 2022

Hunter x Hunter fans right now pic.twitter.com/ZizbhIOHqP — Dani | Bleach ? (@ichigod22) May 24, 2022

