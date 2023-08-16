Author of the popular manga series ‘Haven’t You Heard, I’m Sakamoto’ Nami Sano has sadly passed away at the age of just 36 years old.

In a heartbreaking statement, her former colleagues shared an emotional tribute to the late mangaka and illustrator, whose work brought smiles and joy to millions of fans around the world.

Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto/Studio Deen/King Records YouTube channel

Manga author Nami Sano sadly passes away at the age of 36

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the Japanese Kadokawa magazine ‘Harta’ shared via their official Twitter channel that popular manga author and illustrator Nami Sano had sadly passed away at the age of 36.

As shared in the statement, the young author had been diagnosed with cancer only one month before her passing and she was planning on continuing to produce manga content whilst battling the illness.

In a heartbreaking tribute, the Twitter account also shared an excerpt from the last letter that Sano sent: “This ended up being a fun life. I am now going to a more free world. Goodbye.”

“Before she was hospitalized for her illness, she said, ‘If I can get through this, I feel like I can draw a great manga.’ She was a straight shooter. She was a straight shooter with a passion for manga. She was a person who enjoyed making efforts to draw interesting manga and to grow as a manga artist.”

Her relatives held a funeral on August 7 and 8.

Nami Sano was best-known for ‘Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto’ series

Nami Sano was best-known for producing the popular ‘Haven’t You Heard, I’m Sakamoto’ manga series, which released four volumes between 2012 and 2015.

An anime adaptation of that series was broadcast in 2016, with Sano’s other notable works being the ‘U12 Kodomo Fellows’ and ‘Migi to Dali’ manga series.

Migi to Dali will be receiving an anime adaptation in October 2023, with the announcement from Harta noting that Sano was still supervising the animation during her illness.

The editor of Harta shared how they were “fortunate to be able to work with the one and only Mrs. Sano on “Sakamoto desu desu ka? and Migi and Dali” adding that they were “grateful to have had the opportunity to closely observe her sincere attitude toward manga and her growth as a manga artist.”

“I am grateful to them for showing me their sincere attitude toward manga and their growth as cartoonists up close. She had a great influence on my fellow cartoonists and the editorial department. Her work “Sakamoto desu desu ka? Migi Hidari” has made many people smile.”

The team added, “I hope they will continue to make many people smile in the future. In October, “Migi to Dali” will start airing as an anime. Mrs. Sano was very pleased with the quality of the animation. We hope you enjoy it as well.”

