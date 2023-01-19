LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ghostface is returning to terrorize a new wave of victims and fresh characters. We confirm if Last Night in Soho star, Anya Taylor-Joy, is in Scream 6.

Variety reported back in August last year that franchise regular, Neve Campbell, would not be appearing in Scream 6 due to an offer that did not ‘equate to the value she brings to the franchise.’

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, Scream 6 – stylized Scream XI – is aptly the sixth installment in the overall Scream film franchise and serves as a direct sequel to 2022’s Scream.

Is Anya Taylor-Joy in Scream 6?

No, Anya Taylor-Joy is not in Scream 6, as the rumor suggesting she was came from a false addition to the film’s Letterboxd page.

Back in May 2022, a number of tweets referenced a rumor that The Menu and The Northman star was going to be in the sixth film, however, this turned out to be untrue.

It was revealed that someone had deliberately added the actor’s name, under the character name ‘Wendy Graham’, to the cast list on Letterboxd’s page for the horror movie, however, this addition has since been removed.

Taylor-Joy has not been credited on the cast list, is not prompting the movie, nor are there any current speculations to suggest she would appear in a cameo.

Since the casting of Hayden Panettiere turned out to be true, many are wondering if Taylor-Joy’s addition would transpire also, but this has not been the case.

Meet the Scream 6 cast

Franchise regular, Courteney Cox, is returning to play Gale Weathers once again in the movie sequel, but she is joined by a host of new faces.

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Avatar: The Way of Water’s Jake Champion, and Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tony Revolori are some of the additions to the cast.

Ready or Not’s, Samara Weaving, has also been added to the cast, however, her character name is remaining a secret for now.

Below, we have included Scream 6’s cast list:

Courteney Cox – Gale Weathers

– Gale Weathers Melissa Barrera – Sam Carpenter

– Sam Carpenter Jenna Ortega – Tara Carpenter

– Tara Carpenter Hayden Panettiere – Kirby Reed

– Kirby Reed Jasmin Savoy Brown – Mindy Meeks-Martin

– Mindy Meeks-Martin Mason Gooding – Chad Meeks-Martin

– Chad Meeks-Martin Dermot Mulroney – Williams

– Williams Henry Czerny – Professor Freddie

– Professor Freddie Tony Revolori – Gabe

– Gabe Jack Champion – Evan

– Evan Liana Liberato – Carly

– Carly Josh Segarra – David

– David Roger L. Jackson – Ghostface voice

Scream 6 is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 10, 2023.

