Ahead of the upcoming finale, fans of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon anime are curious as to the renewal of season 5.

The 2023 Winter anime slate has entered the home straight, with the popular Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon anime series set to release its season 4 finale in just a few minutes on HiDive.

As is the case with the majority of major anime productions, fans will look to the future almost as soon as the credits have finished rolling. Whilst season 5 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon has yet to be publicly confirmed, fans of the series are expecting the anime to return for another adventure – here’s why.

TRAUMATIC: Six of the saddest character deaths in Attack on Titan so far ranked

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon season 4 episode 22 is scheduled to premiere for the vast majority of international fans via HiDive on Thursday, March 16.

The season 4 finale will be made available to stream at the following international times, with viewers in the US getting the anime one hour later than usual because of daylight savings:

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 AM

British Time – 2 PM

European Time – 3 PM

India Time – 7:30 PM

Philippine Time – 10 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 1 AM

HiDive offers a 7-day free trial period to new customers, with an active subscription costing just $4.99 a month.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon season 5

Whilst we are still waiting for confirmation of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon season 5 going into production, fans of the anime can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that another broadcast is highly likely.

This is not only because there is plenty of source material from the ongoing light novel series, but the anime has demonstrated a much-needed boost in quality over the past 9 months with season 4.

Season 4 episode 22 is expected to adapt up until the conclusion of light novel volume 15; thankfully, a total of 18 Tankobon volumes have already been published in Japan. This means that if JC Staff would prefer to switch back to a one-cour, 12-episode format for season 5, there would easily be enough source material available for production to start almost immediately.

More good news is that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon should also prove popular enough worldwide to merit another broadcast, with season 4 part 2 being the highest-rated chapter of the series so far on MyAnimeList.

Additionally, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon has become one of the biggest shows that OTT streaming platform HiDive has acquired in recent years. As the service looks to expand both its customer base and library of anime content, there remains an excellent chance that this OTT demand will also support the season 5 renewal status.

Even more good news for fans is that 17 volumes of the original light novel series are already available to read in English, with 10 volumes of the manga adaptation also available to purchase.

Fans can buy physical copies of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon light novel and manga series via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, Indigo, and RightStuf. Digital copies are also available through Kindle, Google Play, Apple iBooks, and Kobo.

Overall, it should only be a matter of time before Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon season 5 is publicly revealed.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all