As Netflix releases part one of the Grudge of Edinburgh movie, fans are curious as to whether The Seven Deadly Sins manga and anime are over.

The Seven Deadly Sins have made their long-awaited return to Netflix with the Grudge of Edinburgh anime movie, with the franchise continuing to demonstrate why it remains one of the most popular stories in recent history.

However, with so many spin-off titles, original productions, and subsequent TV adaptations, it can be quite difficult to keep track of where the franchise is at. Specifically, fans are curious as to whether or not The Seven Deadly Sins manga and anime series are indeed over with by December 2022.

Is The Seven Deadly Sins manga over?

Yes, both The Seven Deadly Sins original manga series and its associated spin-off manga series have all indeed been completed.

The Seven Deadly Sins manga series debuted with its first chapter in Weekly Shonen Magazine in October 2012 and reached its conclusion with chapter 346 being published domestically in Japan in March 2020.

A total of 41 complete Tankobon volumes of The Seven Deadly Sins manga were published in Japan; all of these 41 volumes are also available to read in English.

The associated spin-off titles were called, Mayoe! The Seven Deadly Sins Academy, The Seven Deadly Sins Production, The Seven Deadly Sins: King’s Road to Manga, The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days, and The Vampires of Edinburgh.

Is The Seven Deadly Sins anime over?

Technically, yes; the main TV anime series for The Seven Deadly Sins has also concluded with the premiere episode 100 ‘Heirs’ in June 2021. However, there is a sequel anime series in development that will follow on from the main TV show.

Following the conclusion of the TV anime series, it was announced that a second anime movie titled ‘Cursed By Light’ was in development. This has been followed by the recently released Grudge of Edinburgh movie, which premiered its first part on December 20.

The good news is that there will be a sequel anime to the original Seven Deadly Sins TV show which adapts the following manga series, titled ‘Four Knights of the Apocalypse’.

An anime adaptation of Four Knights of the Apocalypse was announced in May 2022, but a targeted release window still remains TBA.

Kodansha describes The Seven Deadly Sins sequel as:

“Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God’s Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival’s life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he’s ever known.

With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn’t know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival’s destiny… and how it’s connected to the end of the world?” – The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse synopsis, via Kodansha.

