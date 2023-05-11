Netflix has your next binge-watch raring and ready to go this weekend in South-Korean drama, Black Knight, and we confirm if the series is based on a comic book, reveal the release date, and discuss the episode count.

We previously introduced you to the cast of Black Knight performing in season 1, starring Love Cells star, Kim Woo-bin.

Written and directed by Cho Ui-seok for Netflix, the South Korean dystopian series, Black Knight, follows special delivery drivers that must brave the now post-apocalyptic world due to air pollution in order to get amenities to civilians for survival.

Is Black Knight based on a comic?

Instead of a comic, Black Knight is actually based on a webtoon or Manhwa under the name Taekbaegisa (Delivery Knight) by Lee Yun-kyun, but the series is also known as Delivery Driver.

The webtoon began in 2017 and ran until 2019 publishing 89 chapters plus a prologue and it’s available to read on Webtoon.

To celebrate the release of the series on Netflix, Webtoon has made the first three chapters of the comic available to read for free on the platform.

The plot synopsis reads:

Devastating air pollution and severe social divide between residents and refugees. A corrupt, unforgiving and violent social order. This is the world Sawol was born into. After watching the police massacre her mother and adopted family simply because they were refugees, Sawol holds a deep seeded rage and fear of the police. Sawol believes that becoming a delivery agent is the only means to liberate herself, but can she beat the odds stacked up against her to become one?

Black Knight release date

Black Knight is scheduled to release on Friday, May 12, 2023, on Netflix.

Following the release pattern of previous shows on the platform, Black Knight season 1 will debut at Midnight PT, which translates to the following release time where you are:

How many episodes in Black Knight?

Black Knight is confirmed to have six episodes within its season 1 run on Netflix and all installments are scheduled to drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date.

Korea’s prolific visual effects teams, VFX Studio Westworld, has worked on the first season of Black Knight, and the studio’s previous credits include Netflix shows Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead.

No episode titles have been released for the first season yet and all six episodes are reported to have a budget of 25 billion South Korean won (approximately 19 million USD) combined.

