A new wave of Hunger Games is about to be released to a new generation and we confirm if The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel or not, reveal when it takes place, and introduce you to the cast.

Directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt and based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the fifth installment in the overall film series and revolves around a young Coriolanus Snow and his interaction with a new tribute.

Is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a prequel? When does it take place?

Yes, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to the main franchise that received its last entry back in 2015.

The prequel will be set 64 years before the events of the main film series, six decades before Katniss Everdeen’s plight, taking place in the world of Panem.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will follow a young Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem, who was previously played by Donald Sutherland. Snow will become the mentor to District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler, during the 10th Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer reactions

The first trailer for The Hunger Games prequel was released yesterday, Thursday, April 27, 2023, and it showed the arrival of the new tribute and every star in top form.

Many felt that the new trailer supplied a hearty dose of nostalgia for fans of the original series that began in 2012.

Others believed that the film would not be the same without Jennifer Lawrence’s protagonist, Katniss Everdeen.

The CGI was also mentioned as being a little under par but the short clip of Viola Davis has won the fandom over.

Meet the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Newcomer to the film series and Shazam! star, Rachel Zegler, will play the new tribute, who catches the eye of a young Coryo played by Benediction star Tom Blyth.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is also on board as Casca Highbottom, alongside Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer.

Viola Davis will also be lending her actor chops to Dr. Volumnia Gaul in the prequel.

Below, we have listed the entire acting roster featured in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to release in the United States on November 17, 2023.

