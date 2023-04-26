No amount of prep time will prepare us for the emotional damage waiting in James Gunn’s conclusive chapter and we discuss who the voice actor is behind Lylla the otter in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and discuss the “Good to Have Friends” clip.

We previously discussed young actor Kai Zen’s role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, as she is touted to play Phylla-Vell.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Marvel’s “Good to Have Friends” clip

Yesterday, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Marvel Entertainment released a short clip titled “Good to Have Friends”, featuring Rocket, Lylla, and more.

The clip takes place before the Guardians came together, showing Rocket at a much younger age, sharing what looks like a metal pen with Lylla the otter, Floor the rabbit, and Teefs the walrus.

The group is sharing what name they would like to be called when they get moved to the new world, which is why each of them come up with their aforementioned names.

The clip supposedly takes place when the High Evolutionary is experimenting on them and it ends with Lylla stating that “it really is good to have friends.”

Who is Lylla the otter’s voice actor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Lylla the otter’s voice actor is none other than Linda Cardellini, a veteran actor in the film and television industry.

The otter is actually an original character from Marvel Comics, first appearing in Incredible Hulk #271 in 1982.

Previously named Lady Lylla, she is a sapient otter and is the heiress to Halfworld’s largest toymaking empire, Mayhem Mekaniks, and is described as being a soulmate to Rocket.

Lylla’s parents were killed by Judson Jakes – a talking mole – and after contesting Jakes and Lord Dyvyne, Lylla, and Rocket took a starship from the Head Robot to start a new life.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Cr. Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Meet Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini is an American actor whose credited career began back in 1978 when she performed voice work in The Scooby-Doo Show.

Cardellini found small roles in hit movies Clueless and Legally Blonde, while finding fame in the TV series Freaks and Geeks.

The actor came full circle in 2002 when she returned to the Scooby-Doo franchise to play Velma and again in 2004 for the sequel.

Post-Scooby-Doo, Cardellini has starred in the hit TV series Dead to Me, The Curse of La Llorono, and Capone, to name a few.

Lylla is Linda Cardellini’s second MCU role

It may surprise you to know that voicing Lylla in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is not Linda Cardellini’s first MCU role.

Cardellini appeared several times in the MCU playing Laura Barton, Clint Barton’s wife, starring alongside Jeremy Renner.

Cardellini’s first appearance as Laura Barton was in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, returning in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and then again in the 2021 series, Hawkeye.

During the Disney Plus series, Linda’s identity was expanded on, as she was revealed to be Agent 19, or Mockingbird from Marvel Comics. Therefore, we may see her return to this role in the future.

Marvel fans expect Rocket to die in GOTG 3

The first few trailers and teasers for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is heavily implying that Rocket Racoon will die in the end.

Not only will the third movie share Rocket’s tragic backstory, but we also know that the trash panda gets seriously injured during a mission, which may link to Peter’s heartbreaking reaction in the trailer.

Since this will be the final movie in James Gunn’s trilogy, a few deaths are expected, and Drax actor, Dave Bautista, confirmed that this would be his final outing portraying the character – which teases even more heartbreak for the Guardians.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

