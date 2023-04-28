We’re only one week away from the Guardians’ swan song and we confirm when the review embargo and social embargo lifts on Guardians of the Galaxy 3, dive into some early reviews, and take a look at what went down at the L.A. premiere.

We previously discussed when to expect Vol. 3 to arrive on Disney Plus, taking into account that past Marvel releases took approximately 90 days to air on the streaming platform.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

When does the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review embargo lift?

Marvel fans will be glad to know that the social embargo has already been lifted for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The premiere took place on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in L.A. and the social embargo broke after that screening, meaning Twitter was alight with the first reviews last night.

The official review embargo will break today, Friday, April 28, 2023, but this lifts strictly on US time at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 early reviews

Since the social embargo has lifted, Twitter has been flooded with initial thoughts of the movie and many are saying it’s the best MCU film since Avengers: Endgame.

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com said James Gunn went “all out” and delivered a story that he “didn’t expect.”

More reviews are already calling it the “best superhero film of the year” with higher stakes making this a “brutal” entry in Phase 5.

Erik Davis called Guardians 3 “beautiful & badass” stating that it was “an awesome conclusion to a damn epic trilogy.”

To balance out the good, Matt Neglia said the send-off feels “uneven and anticlimactic” but claimed the conclusion “features the best makeup & visual effects of the trilogy.”

Guardians of the Galaxy L.A. Premiere

Yesterday, Thursday, April 27, 2023, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere was held in L.A. where all the stars of the project, media outlets, and cosplayers joined together.

Cosmo the Spacedog even walked the red carpet alongside voice actor Maria Bakalova, and fellow MCU stars Xochitl Gomez, Dominique Thorne, and Ginger Gonzaga were also in attendance.

For all the DC fans, Will Poulter was asked if he had the opportunity to audion to play Superman in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman Legacy movie, to which he replied: “No I have not. No, I haven’t…No, I’m very grateful to be in this thing for the period of time that I have.”

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

