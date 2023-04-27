CinemaCon 2023 has revealed a lot of exciting details about the upcoming Sony movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and we discuss a sequence in Spider-Man: No Way Home that appears to have teased Kraven the Hunter and Rhino.

We previously discussed the first appearance of villain Kraven the Hunter in Marvel Comics, who went on to become one of Spider-Man’s notorious enemies.

Directed by J.C. Chandor and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the American superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, will be the fourth installment in Sony’s Spider-Verse, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola and more.

No Way Home sequence teases Kraven the Hunter and Rhino

During the end sequence in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange tells Peter Parker that a tear in their universe is happening because of the spell they previously cast.

As a result, the tears in the universe started to bring other characters from different dimensions through the veil, and the only way to stop this from happening was to reverse the spell.

Knowing this would not be enough, Peter offers to make the world forget who he was in order to reverse the spell completely and stop other multiversal characters from coming through.

Doctor Strange agrees to do this which consequently erased Peter Parker from everyone’s memory on Earth. It also meant they forgot Spider-Man’s identity as well.

During the scene when the sky is literally tearing, a number of humanoid shapes can be seen coming through, but their image is blurred.

However, one humanoid figure is holding what looks like a spear with animal skin around his shoulder, which matches the description of Kraven.

The other had a much larger torso and a giant horn on the side of the head, suggesting that this is indeed Rhino.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson may make a cameo in Across the Spider-Verse

Adding to the hype around a potential Kraven and Spider-Man crossover, the Marvel fandom is now convinced that Kraven star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, will appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Taylor-Johnson posted the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer on Instagram with the caption “New trailer drop, In theatres June 2.” with the hashtag “#SpiderVerse.”

Actors don’t normally share trailers for movies they are not a part of, which has led many fans to believe that he is involved in the project somehow.

Taylor-Johnson previously played the MCU’s Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be returning to that character. Therefore, it suggests that the actor will appear as Kraven the Hunter in animated form before his live-action debut.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Kraven the Hunter is due to release in the United States on October 6, 2023.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers