Movies & Television

Is the Love and Death television series based on a true story?

By Aparna Ukil

Elizabeth Olsen half shot from Love and Death
CREDIT- HBO Max official Youtube channel

HBO Max is coming up with another anticipated television series titled Love and Death starring Wanda Maximoff fame Elizabeth Olsen. Now, fans are wondering if the upcoming crime drama series is based on a true story. Well, you’ll get the answer to this below.

Greenlighted in 2021, the television series is written by David E. Kelly and directed by the American television and film director Lesli Linka Glatter, who also serves as one of the executive producers.

The seven episodic crime television series will come out on HBO Max on April 27, 2023, so ahead of its release, let’s find out if it is based on true events or if it is a work of friction.

Love and Death: Fiction or True Story?

HBO’s Love and Death is based on a real-life story of a Texas-based housewife Candy Montgomery, her new friend, Betty Gore, and her husband, Allan Gore.

It all happened in 1980 when Candy befriended Betty Gore and later approached Allan for having an affair. The two started a secret affair, and one day, when Allan was not at home, Betty’s body was brutally slaughtered 41 times with an axe. Candy got caught by the cops, but in the courtroom, she pleaded that Betty came to know about her husband’s affair. She also said that Betty was the one who wanted to kill Candy with the axe, but she counter-attacked her in self-defense. She also underwent a lie-detecting test that decided that she was not guilty.

Before Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Biel portrayed Candy Montogomery in the limited series Candy which was released on Hulu in 2022.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Hello Neighbor 2 | Extended Beta trailer
Latest Trailers
Asphalt 8 | Independence Day Celebration Official Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know