Is the Love and Death television series based on a true story?

HBO Max is coming up with another anticipated television series titled Love and Death starring Wanda Maximoff fame Elizabeth Olsen. Now, fans are wondering if the upcoming crime drama series is based on a true story. Well, you’ll get the answer to this below.

Greenlighted in 2021, the television series is written by David E. Kelly and directed by the American television and film director Lesli Linka Glatter, who also serves as one of the executive producers.

The seven episodic crime television series will come out on HBO Max on April 27, 2023, so ahead of its release, let’s find out if it is based on true events or if it is a work of friction.

Just don't want anybody to get hurt.#LoveAndDeath, the new Max Original limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, premieres April 27. pic.twitter.com/Gz7q9gLf7x — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 16, 2023

Love and Death: Fiction or True Story?

HBO’s Love and Death is based on a real-life story of a Texas-based housewife Candy Montgomery, her new friend, Betty Gore, and her husband, Allan Gore.

It all happened in 1980 when Candy befriended Betty Gore and later approached Allan for having an affair. The two started a secret affair, and one day, when Allan was not at home, Betty’s body was brutally slaughtered 41 times with an axe. Candy got caught by the cops, but in the courtroom, she pleaded that Betty came to know about her husband’s affair. She also said that Betty was the one who wanted to kill Candy with the axe, but she counter-attacked her in self-defense. She also underwent a lie-detecting test that decided that she was not guilty.

love and death teaser pic.twitter.com/EZqq35r4rp — no context love and death (@oocloveanddeath) February 16, 2023

Before Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Biel portrayed Candy Montogomery in the limited series Candy which was released on Hulu in 2022.