Everyone has been missing their golden sands fix, which is why we discuss some filming details before season 3 airs. We reveal where the beach is filmed from Netflix’s Outer Banks and confirm premiere details for the new season.

Season 1 premiered back in April 2020 followed by its sophomore season in July 2021, before filming for the third season got underway in February 2022.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

MORE NETFLIX: Blue Lock Episode 19 to show Team White choosing a new player from Team Red

Where is the beach from Netflix’s Outer Banks filmed?

It may surprise fans to find out that Outer Banks was not filmed in the real-life location that it’s named after.

Instead of filming in North Carolina, where the real Outer Banks is situated, the Netflix series decided to film in South Carolina.

The beach frequently seen in the Outer Banks series is a stretch of sand located in Charleston – the largest city in the state of South Carolina.

Outer Banks’ fictional town of Kildare is actually an accumulation of a number of South Carolina locations, including the Morris Island Lighthouse on Folly Beach, Shem Creek, and Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant.

The Netflix series was originally going to film in Wilmington, North Carolina, however, production was moved because of the state’s anti-LGBTQ law and the crew wanted to champion inclusivity.

Outer Banks – Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks season 3 premiere

Outer Banks season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 23, 2023, on Netflix, which is more than enough reason to begin singing the theme song again.

The third run is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons, and all installments will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date.

Joining the return of series regulars, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Charles Harford, Charles Esten, and Carlacia Grant, it was confirmed that Lou Ferrigno Jr, Andy McQueen, and Fiona Palomo would all be joining the season 3 cast.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads:

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all