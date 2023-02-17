Movies & Television

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 release date and time confirmed

Missing the bridge already?

By Jo Craig

Jean Luc’s return has received praise across the board and we confirm when the release date and time for Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 is and supply a release schedule. 

Picard first premiered back in January 2020 on CBS All Access – which later rebranded to Paramount+ – followed by a second season that debuted in March 2022. Fans will be disappointed to hear that season 3 has been confirmed to be the final season.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, the science-fiction drama, Star Trek: Picard is the eighth overall Star Trek series in the franchise, following retired Starfleet admiral, Jean-Luc Picard. 

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 2 episode release date and time

Picard season 3 episode 2’s release date is set for Thursday, February 23, 2023, on Paramount+.

The second episode will premiere at 3 am ET in the United States for Paramount+ users, which translates to Midnight PT.

UK fans will be able to stream season 3 episode 2 the following day on Amazon Prime, on February 24, 2023.

Following the pattern of most Amazon Prime releases, the second episode of season 3 is expected to drop at Midnight GMT on the aforementioned release date.

How many episodes in Picard season 3?

Season 3 is confirmed to have 10 episodes altogether, matching the episode count of its first two seasons.

The final run will stream on a weekly basis, every Thursday, with the UK receiving new episodes every Friday. 

Season 3’s release schedule confirms that the final episode of the show will air on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5

Joining Picard in the franchise is Star Trek: Discovery, which is preparing to launch season 5 on Paramount+ and is expected to release around the summer of 2023.

Fans of the spin-off previously thought Discovery had been canceled, because news of its production had gone radio silent, however, that is not the case.

Joining season 5’s cast are Callum Keith Rennie, Eve Harlow, and Elias Toufexis and it shouldn’t be long before we hear a concrete release date.

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.

