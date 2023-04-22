Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are a strong match to lead a rom-com and we take you on a tour around the filming locations for Ghosted, including the famous Exorcist steps, and reveal if the impressive restaurant in the movie is real or not.

We previously revealed if lead Ana de Armas was wearing a wig playing character, Sadie, and discussed what movie buffs were saying about it.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, the rom-com action-adventure movie, Ghosted, follows Cole and Sadie who establish a romantic connection before the former finds out that his crush is actually a secret agent.

Is the restaurant in Ghosted real?

Yes and no. The actual restaurant part – the flying saucer-like enclosure at the top – is not real, but the interior of the building’s body is real.

The restaurant in the movie is said to be at the top of the Captial Heights Hotel in Washington, which is a fictional place.

However, the interior of the building looking up to the restaurant is actually the inside of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis located in the downtown area. Marvel fans may also recognize this interior because it was used in the Disney Plus series Loki for the inside of the TVA headquarters.

The exterior of the building, including the rotating restaurant portion, is a complete work of CGI, built to resemble Seattle’s Space Needle and the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. The interior of the restaurant was filmed in a studio.

Ghosted – Cr. Apple TV/YouTube

Ghosted filming locations

Ghosted was primarily filmed in the American states of Atlanta, Washington, DC, and New Mexico.

The movie’s opening boasted the crystal water and greenery of Tallulah Falls Lake within Tallulah Gorge State Park.

When Cole and Sadie first meet, the scene was filmed in the downtown area of Marietta, Georgia in North Park Square.

Other locations that can be spotted throughout the movie include the Ohio Canal, the Lincoln Book Tower, the National Gallery of Art, Recreation Pier, and the portion of the movie involving the Khyber Pass mountains of Afghanistan was actually filmed in New Mexico.

Horror fans will appreciate one particular location used within a key promotional scene from Ghosted, where Cole and Sadie race against each other to the top of the stairs.

These stairs were used in the 1973 classic, The Exorcist, during the scene where the priest falls to his death, and the set of stairs is located in Georgetown, Washington, DC.

Meet the cast of Ghosted

Chris Evans is reunited with his former Knives Out co-star, Ana de Armas, as leads Cole and Sadie. It’s an A-list pairing, however, their on-screen chemistry has been criticized by viewers.

Ghosted also boasts a tonne of cameos from Ryan Reynolds and John Cho to Evans’ MCU co-stars, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Ghosted:

Chris Evans – Cole Turner

– Cole Turner Ana de Armas – Sadie Rhodes|

– Sadie Rhodes| Adrien Brody – Leveque

– Leveque Mike Moh – Wagner

– Wagner Tate Donovan – Dad

– Dad Amy Sedaris – Mom

– Mom Lizze Broadway – Mattie Turner

– Mattie Turner Mustafa Shakir – Monte Jackson

– Monte Jackson Anthony Mackie – Sam’s grandson

– Sam’s grandson John Cho – the Leopard

– the Leopard Sebastian Stan – God

– God Ryan Reynolds – Jonas

– Jonas Anna Deavere Smith – Claudia Yates

– Claudia Yates Tim Blake Nelson – Borislov

– Borislov Tiya Sircar – Patti

– Patti Marwan Kenzari – Marco

– Marco Stephen Park – Utami

– Utami Humza Shabazz – the announcer

– the announcer Israel Vaughn – Martin

– Martin Burn Gorman – English cabbie

– English cabbie Victoria Kellher – Edna

– Edna Jordan Blair Brown – Joann

– Joann Zane Shaw – Rock-aoke patron

– Rock-aoke patron Stephanie Weis – Maitre D’

– Maitre D’ Dexter Fletcher – Raoul

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Ghosted is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Show all