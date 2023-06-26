Is the Vinland Saga anime releasing a new episode this week? Broadcast of season 2 episode 25 explained for popular MAPPA series.

The end of the 2023 Spring anime broadcasting slate is finally here, with millions of fans around the world wishing farewell to some of their favorite series.

However, with the simulcast calendar between domestic and international audiences remaining as complicated as ever, it can be quite difficult to keep track of when a season finale is actually meant to air, including for Vinland Saga.

So, is there a new episode of Studio MAPPA’s popular Viking series Vinland Saga releasing this week on both Crunchyroll and Netflix?

Is Vinland Saga Season 2 episode 25 releasing this week?

No, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 25 is not releasing this week on June 26 as many fans may have previously expected.

This is because the second season of the popular Viking anime series officially wrapped up last week with the premiere of episode 24 ‘Home’ on June 19, marking the conclusion of the Slave Story Arc.

The only new episode of Vinland Saga set to release this week is episode 22 of the dubbed version ‘Emperor of Rebellion’, which will be available in Portuguese, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Castilian, Italian, Russian, and English languages.

The Slave Arc may have experienced a rather contentious broadcast during the start of the season 2 simulcast, but the series was still able to maintain positive reviews on various fan aggregator websites including am 8.84/10 on MyAnimeList, 88% on Anilist, and 4.3/5 on Anime Planet.

The season 2 finale adapted up until chapter 100 of the original manga series by Makoto Yukimura. At the time of writing, 203 chapters across 27 Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan, meaning that we are around halfway through the original story of Vinland Saga so far.

The next story arc in the series is titled the ‘Eastern Expansion Arc’ with the next manga volume synopsis, expected to be adapted in season 3, reading:

“Free at last, Thorfinn sets off on an expedition to Vinland, to establish a place free of war and slavery. In an effort to fund his project, Thorfinn visits Iceland where Halfdan, a wealthy man who shared a dark history with his late father, awaits.

Meanwhile, the marriage between Halfdan’s son Sigurd and Leif’s relative Gudrid are well under way, but Gudrid dreams of becoming a sailor, not a bride. A battle soon breaks out as Gudrid attempts to escape aboard Leif’s ship.

With Sigurd hot at their tail, Thorfinn and the crew press eastward to the city of Miklagard, picking up an orphaned baby and a dog along the way…”

Whilst we are still waiting for an official confirmation regarding Vinland Saga season 3 going into production, it remains more than likely that Thorfinn’s journey will eventually continue into a third anime broadcast.

As previously noted, there remains plenty of source material from the original manga series left to cover, which can often be a deciding factor in whether or not an anime gets shelved in favor of another project.

The only major issue that we foresee regarding Vinland Saga season 3 is the production schedule of Studio MAPPA, arguably one of the best and also busiest production studios working in the industry today.

The studio is already working on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Summer 2023), Alice to Therese (Fall 2023), Attack on Titan: The Final Season (Fall 2023), and Bucchigiri (Winter 2024). Adding further expected renewals for One-Punch Man and Chainsaw Man respectively, there is a good chance that we won’t see Thorfinn return until at least late-2024.

