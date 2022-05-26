After this weekend’s instalment, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 187 will sadly be delayed worldwide, but thankfully a new release date has been shared.

Every single weekend, millions upon millions of manga readers around the world sit down to catch up on the latest instalment of their favourite series. Our time spent reading weekly manga is set in stone for large proportions of the fanbase, whether you are an early-morning reader in the US or an evening-binger in Europe and Asia.

Unfortunately, when that schedule is disrupted, it can lead to some serious confusion online as to when a new instalment is releasing, particularly for those of us who consume manga online. Now, new information has been shared that following this weekend’s instalment, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 187 will be delayed for a short break – here’s everything you need to know.

CHAINSAW MAN: Manga editor says fans need to show more patience before part 2

When last HUNTERxHUNTER ch (390) was released…



A week away from Chainsaw Man manga start

One Piece Wano Arc was only 16 chapters in

Jujutsu Kaisen was not even 40 chapters long

Boruto was still on Jump



And a lot of new series have come and other have leave, take a look!! pic.twitter.com/YOPs0G7jAY — ? ?? (@Josu_ke) May 24, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 is releasing as scheduled

The good news before we get into the news about the upcoming delay is that the next chapter from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, 186, is scheduled to release this weekend as planned on Sunday, May 29th.

Rogue Company | Cinematic Teaser

The next instalment, reportedly titled “Tokyo No. 2 Colony, Part 5”, and will be made available to read online in English via Viz Media and Manga Plus from the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

Eastern Time: 11 AM EDT

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

India Time: 8.30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Australia Time: 12.30 AM ACST (May 30)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Preview:



-an intense descent!!



Release Date: Monday, 30 May. pic.twitter.com/Vj3UWYLlRR — Ducky (@IDuckyx) May 22, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 187 delayed, new release revealed

Sadly, there will be a notable gap in our weekly reading lists following the release of chapter 186 on May 29th as the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series will be taking a break.

Per the Unofficial Weekly Shonen Jump Twitter page, “Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #27. Series will resume in Issue #28 as scheduled.”

Based on that information and the scheduled release of WSJ Issue 28 domestically in a fortnight, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 187 will return on Sunday, April 12th.

The chapter will release at the aforementioned times around the world, although this article will be updated once that information is confirmed after the release of chapter 186 this weekend.

At the time of writing, a reason for the break has not been publicly revealed; however, fans shouldn’t be too concerned by the upcoming hiatus. Weekly manga series take regular breaks, typically every five weeks or so, in order to give their production and distribution teams a well-deserved rest.

Hilariously, there are countless comments on the Twitter post from the Unofficial Weekly Shonen Jump page that claim the delay is because of the return of Yoshihiro Togashi and the Hunter x Hunter manga.

HUNTER X HUNTER: Cast share adorable reactions to news of manga resumption

The HxH news got to him pic.twitter.com/5A3vq9lf81 — k bro k (@Jashie77) May 25, 2022

When is the next manga volume releasing in English?

As of May 26th, 19 volumes of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series have been published in Japan, but only 15 of those are currently available to purchase in English.

Volume 16 is currently scheduled to launch worldwide on June 21st, with volume 17 set to release on August 16th – the details for the remaining volumes have not yet been revealed.

Fans can purchase physical copies of the latest English manga volume (15) via Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, Bookshop and your local comic store.

Digital versions can be acquired through Google Play, iBooks, Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble’s Nook service.

LOVE DEATH AND ROBOTS: Bad Travelling from season 3 needs its own movie or TV series

So now we got jujutsu kaisen, Chainsaw man? Spy x family, AND hunter x hunter return? Anime fans eating GOOD pic.twitter.com/dyGLBGFqrJ — Tomo? (@lortomo1) May 24, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]