Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 Spoilers shows a battle between Yorozu and Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 started appearing on the internet on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and this post talks about the events that were revealed in the spoilers.

In the previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, we saw Sukuna finishing the bath ritual. Later, we came to know about Yorozu, who had a crush on the king of curses in the past. However, he did not care about her, he only wanted to take full possession of Megumi’s body.

Well, the leaked spoilers for the manga‘s next chapter also inform us that the 218th chapter will get released after the next week’s hiatus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 Spoilers Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 is titled Bath Part 2, and it shows Sukuna and Yorozu’s fight in the stadium. The latter starts the fight by kicking Sukuna. After that, the duo soon starts talking in between the battle. Yorozu says that Angel couldn’t sense his presence, but she could because she loves him.

Yorozu asks Sukuna what she would get if she wins the fight. Sukuna mocks her by saying that it will never happen, but then he says that in case it happens, she will get anything she wants. Hearing this, Yorozu says that she wants to marry him if she wins. Sukuna accepts the proposal, making Yorozu even more determined to win the fight.

She continues saying that she wants to have a big ceremony for the wedding that will be decorated with the heads of handsome men. She also says that Japanese poetry should be there, and Uraume must cook their favorite food.

After that, the fight continues, and Sukuna summons divine dogs to attack Yorozu. However, she escapes the attacks and attempts to crush Sukuna, who evades the attack too. Yorozu curiously asks him why he is not using the vessel’s technique. Sukuna confirms that he wants to create a circumstance or lead things forward in such a way that Megumi starts believing that he himself is responsible for killing his sister. Sukuna already wants to sink every last bit of Megumi’s soul, so the guilt could be Sukuna’s final and ultimate strike to fulfill that objective.

The spoilers also show Yorozu’s new form after she reveals her Construction Technique, which gives her the ability to forge any weapon except the cursed weapon. Seeing her new form, Sukuna summons Mahoraga to evade the attacks.