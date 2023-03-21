Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 gets a new Release date following a Delay

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 will release after a short break, and here’s everything you should know about it.

The manga is currently focussing on Sukuna and Yorozu’s fight. The latter seems desperate to win the battle even though she loves Sukuna. In fact, she kept a condition in front of him that if she wins the fight, Sukuna has to marry her. On the other hand, Sukuna only has one focus in mind, which is taking full control of Megumi’s body by completely sinking the latter’s soul. With so many exciting events going on in the manga, it’s evident that fans are growing desperate to see more of their fight. However, it is unfortunate that they’ll have to wait a little longer for the next chapter.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 will be released in Japan and worldwide on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The chapter will be available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus (official English version), and fans will get the chapter on both platforms at the same time, i.e., 8:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing); however, the release time will vary depending on your region.

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 AM (April 2nd)

Eastern Standard Time- 11:00 AM ( April 2nd )

Greenwich Mean Time- 3:00 PM ( April 2nd )

Central European Time- 4:00 PM ( April 2nd )

Indian Standard Time- 8.30 PM (April 2nd)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:00 PM (April 2nd)

Is there any word on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime’s return?

MAPPA, the mammoth animation studio working on the IP, announced last year that after being on a break for more than two years, the anime would return later this year in July; however, an exact release (and platform) has yet to be confirmed. Regardless, it’s confirmed that the anime will come back with new episodes in a couple of months.

In terms of story, the anime will adapt Gojo’s past story arc, and there’s more to it. The studio also announced that the second season would also adapt the Shibuya Incident arc. The anime will run for at least two cours, implying that the season will feature around 20-24 episodes. So, the show will stay with us for about six months.