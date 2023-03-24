Black Clover Chapter 355: Release date and Time

Black Clover Chapter 355 is near its release, and here, we have mentioned the information you must be looking for.

As per the spoilers of the upcoming chapter, Black Clover manga brings Yuno into the picture after a long time. Everyone gets amazed by the powers and abilities the boy currently possesses. While no one is able to stop Lucius, Yuno stops his magic using a spell. Seeing his potential, William makes him captain of the Golden Dawn.

When will Black Clover Chapter 355 release?

Black Clover Chapter 355 will get released on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for most International regions. Readers in Japan will get the chapter on Monday, March 27, 2023. We have provided a time schedule below that will help you learn the chapter’s release time as per your time zone.

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM (March 26th)

Mountain Time- 8:00 AM (March 26th)

Central Time- 9:00 AM (March 26th)

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM (March 26th)

British Time- 3:00 PM (March 26th)

European Time- 5:00 PM (March 26th)

Indian Time- 8:00 PM (March 26th)

Japanese Time- 12:00 AM (March 27th)

The manga’s previous chapter’s events explored

Lucius and his Paladins have arrived at the Clover Kingdom, and they are desperate to create a peaceful world. The civilians have already been shifted to the Noble realm, and Yami and Charlotte send messages to the neighborhood kingdoms to alert them.

While all this was happening in the Kingdom, Charlotte apologized to Yami for ignoring him. Yami says that he won’t let his personal things affect the battle. He continues saying that once the battle ends, he would like to go for some tea with Charlotte as he has something important to discuss.

Lucius and his army appear before everyone, and Jack prepares to fight him. Suddenly, Jack sees Nacht, and he asks him why he is late, but soon he realizes that it’s not Nacht. It was Paladin Morgen of Lucius’ army. Morgen instantly pierced Jack’s stomach, and suddenly, light rays appeared in the sky, and a kid said angels indicating toward the sky.