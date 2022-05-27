Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 8 release time and preview revealed

What time will Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 8 release on Crunchyroll and has an official preview trailer/synopsis been shared online?

Today is going to be a very, very busy day for fans of fantastic television series with the return of Stranger Things and the premiere of Kenobi. However, Eleven and Obi-Won have tough competition for your attention this Friday…from Kaguya and Chika of all people!

As the anime series’ third season passes the halfway point, fans around the world are expecting the tension and consequences to start building towards the highly anticipated finale – which is set to premiere in just four weeks.

So, what time will Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 8 release worldwide for online streaming and what has the official teaser preview revealed about the upcoming love story chapter?

Kaguya-sama season 3 episode 8: Release date and time

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Ultra Romantic – season 3 episode 8 is scheduled to premiere both domestically in Japan and around the world via Crunchyroll on Friday, May 27th.

The new episode will release on the Crunchyroll streaming platform from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM PDT

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM EDT

British Time – 5:30 PM BST

European Time – 6:30 PM CEST

India Time – 10 PM IST

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM PHT (May 28)

Australia Time – 2 AM ACST (May 28)

The Kaguya-sama anime is only available to stream online for Crunchyroll Premium subscribers, following the decision to axe the free simulcasting of shows earlier this year.

Kaguya-sama shares preview for season 3 episode 8

The Kaguya.love Japanese website has shared the story caption for Love is War – Ultra Romantic – episode 8, revealing the title to be “Kei Shirogane Wants to Show Off / About Kaguya Shinomiya, Part 2 / Kaguya Wants to Confess.”

“Kaguya learns of a romantic legend: “Giving a gift of hearts at the school festival will bring eternal love. Kaguya tries to think of a way to give Shiragane a gift with a heart hidden inside, but all she comes up with are failed ideas, and she panics. She is tired of being a coward who can only come up with negative ideas. Then, Shiragane arrives, exhausted from the preparations for the school festival. When Kaguya sees Shiragani working hard for everyone as the student council president, she decides to go to …….” – Episode 8 Story, via Kaguya website.

The production staff working on the new episode were also confirmed on the series Japanese website:

Screenplay: Yukie Sugawara (Sword Art Online)

Storyboard and Direction: Nobukage Kimura (I’ve Been Killing Slims for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level)

Chief Animation Director: Kibi Dango 14 (Attack on Titan season 4 part 2)

Animation Supervisor: Yuichiro Mizutani (Yuri!! On Ice), Takayuki Kifuji (Code Geass: Lelouh of the Rebellion), Yoichi Ishii and Miharu Nagano (Baccano)

How has the season been rated so far?

Kaguya-sama season 3 has actually seen an astonishing uptake in the online ratings from fans around the world. As of May 27th, the series’ third season is scoring a fantastic 8.97/10 on MyAnimeList with over 81,000 reviews.

Not only does this make Kaguya-sama the second-highest-rated anime of the Spring 2022 broadcasting slate (only behind Spy x Family), but even the 13th highest-rated season of all time!

This is actually also significantly higher than the ratings for either of the previous seasons, which score an 8.40/10 and 8.65/10 respectively.

The series has also dominated the weekly polls on Anime Trending alongside Spy x Family; spending six consecutive weeks in the Top 10 and frequently featuring on individual character polls.

