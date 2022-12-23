KanColle: See You Again On Another Quiet Blue Sea season 2 episode 6 will sadly be delayed worldwide, so what date will the anime release?

The 2022 Fall anime slate is coming to an end, with countless series finally reaching their season finales as we prepare to head into the New Year.

However, there are going to be several series that will continue their broadcasts into the new Winter 2023 slate (January – March).

Unfortunately, this group of ongoing series will also now include KanColle; not for added episodes, but because of a significant delay to the release date of season 2 episode 6.

A sad farewell to the Fusou sisters. Thank you for your hard work!



Anime: Kancolle 1944 pic.twitter.com/T8J1sWZTQ5 — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) December 17, 2022

KanColle season 2 episode 6 delayed

KanColle: See You Again On Another Quiet Blue Sea season 2 episode 6 will sadly be delayed domestically in Japan from its original release date on December 29.

Unfortunately, this means that the anime will also be delayed on Crunchyroll; as international streaming partners must wait until the domestic broadcast has concluded before uploading content to their platform.

A specific reason for the anime hiatus was not shared as part of the delay announcement; however, this is not the first time that the TV series has experienced issues with its broadcast.

Episode 4 had also been delayed from November 24 to December 15 due to “production circumstances” – again, more specific details remain tightly under wraps at Studio ENGI.

Per Anime News Network, “The anime will have eight episodes (as opposed to the usual one cour television anime length of 11-13 episodes), as the production specifically wanted to heighten the quality by telling a more compact story with fewer episodes.”

EXPLAINED: Akiba Maid War season 2 renewal status and episode 12 release explored

When will KanColle season 2 ep 6 release?

According to the blog post detailing the upcoming delay, KanColle season 2 episode 6 is now scheduled to premiere both domestically in Japan and internationally via Crunchyroll on Thursday, January 19.

Assuming that the anime series will return to its usual programming block, this means that S2 ep 6 will release for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM

British Time – 5:30 PM

European Time – 6:30 PM

India Time – 11 PM

Philippine Time – 1:30 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 4 AM

Crunchyroll describes the series as:

“Set in a world where humanity has lost control of the oceans to the “deep sea fleet,” the only hope to counter this threat are the Kanmusu, a group of girls who possess the spirit of Japanese warships. The story revolves around Fubuki, a destroyer who comes to the Chinjufu base to train with other Kanmusu. Watch as their stories unfold!”

ANIME: Bibliophile Princess season 2 renewal status and ep 12 release explained

KanColle: See You Again on Another Quiet Blue Sea Episode 6 will air on January 19. pic.twitter.com/eBHTqydlmT — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) December 22, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all