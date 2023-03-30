Movies & Television

Meet Dave Filoni's Trapper Wolf from The Mandalorian Chapter 21

The cowboy hat is a dead giveaway.

By Jo Craig

Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) using a viewer at the bar behind Trapper Wolf with a cowboy hat in The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian - Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus

Chapter 21 had a stacked cast of familiar faces from Star Wars canon entering into the second half of season 3 and we introduce you to Trapper Wolf from The Mandalorian and explain who Dave Filoni is portraying the cameo.

We previously discussed the theory post-Chapter 21 referencing Rook Kast and the Imperial Super Commandos’ involvement in Moff Gideon’s mysterious escape.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

Who is Trapper Wolf?

Trapper Wolf is a human, male pilot who flew for the New Republic, sporting black hair and brown eyes.

The pilot led the X-Wing squadron’s attack against Ranzar Malk’s space station and previously chased the gunship, Razor Crest, to the planet, Maldo Kreis.

Wolf first appeared in a small role during The Mandalorian Chapter 6 back in Season 1 and then reappeared in a cameo for Chapter 21. The character had no lines and could only be seen sitting at the bar within the Adelphi base. 

Who is Dave Filoni?

Dave Filoni is a Star Wars veteran and American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor and is instantly recognizable as Trapper Wolf because of his signature cowboy hat.

The professional has previously served as an executive producer and writer on Star Wars: Rebels, Resistance, The Clone Wars, Tales of the Jedi, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, and currently, The Mandalorian.

Filoni was also the director of The Clone Wars and Rebels, as well as non-Star Wars project, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

As an actor, and in addition to Trapper Wolf, Filoni also voices Chopper in The Bad Batch, Embo and Cheep in The Clone Wars, and Bo Keevil in Resistance.

Additionally, Filoni will also be an executive producer on upcoming shows Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Rangers of the New Republic.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Mandalorian episode count and release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 3 will follow the pattern of most Disney Plus shows and release weekly, with new episodes airing on a Wednesday.

Each episode lasts between 30-50 minutes and the season 3 finale is confirmed to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Season 3’s full release schedule reveals when you can catch every new episode of The Mandalorian until the finale.

The Mandalorian – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Disney Heroes | Battle Mode Animated Trailer
Latest Trailers
House Flipper | Official Gameplay Trailer
Jo Craig
@https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know