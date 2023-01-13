2023 returns us to the Vikings’ pursuit on Netflix and we reveal actor Leo Suter’s workout that helped him to become Harald Sigurdsson in Vikings: Valhalla.

Season 1 of Valhalla debuted on the platform back in February 2022, and a third season has already been announced for the future.

Created by Jeb Stuart for Netflix, Valhalla is a direct sequel to History’s Vikings, set 100 years after. The spin-off describes the tension between the Vikings and the English during the start of the Viking Age and stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Bradley Freegard, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Leo Suter’s workout to become Harald Sigurdsson

There’s no denying English actor Leo Suter’s impressive physique to become the king of Norway, Harald Sigurdsson, and the actor previously shared his workout leading up to the role in season 1.

Speaking with Tudum, Suter explained how his workout involved four months of weight training over Zoom:

“[Harald’s] physicality and size were actually going to be a key part of his character for me to portray faithfully. I knew that training was going to be important, and we were very lucky to have a trainer called Pat Henry to help us through that first four months of pandemic when we were all in lockdown and weren’t able to film. We did Zoom sessions three times a week with the weights that I had lying around in my garage that had gathered a lot of dust.”

Suter also explained that it took less time for him to get in shape because he was already athletic:

“It took four months to get to where I was, but I came at it from a place of always being quite athletic, and fitness is an important part of my life. I find it meditative and calming to go to the gym, so I wasn’t starting from a base of zero.”

How many episodes in Vikings: Valhalla season 2?

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 has eight episodes on offer, matching the episode count of its freshman season.

Each installment lasts between 44–59 minutes in length and all episodes dropped at the same time on January 13, 2023.

Below, we have included an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: The Web of Fate

Episode 2: Towers of Faith

Episode 3: Pieces of the Gods

Episode 4: The Thaw

Episode 5: Birth and Rebirth

Episode 6: Leap of Faith

Episode 7: Pecheneg

Episode 8: The Reckoning

The battle continues. Are you ready?



Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla premieres January 12 on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/KFU7gM8kwC — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) December 14, 2022

