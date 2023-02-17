Movies & Television

Love and Death Series Release Date Revealed for HBO Max

By Aparna Ukil

Elizabeth Olsen half shot in Love and Death
CREDIT- HBO Max official Youtube channel

Love and Death is an upcoming American drama series falling under the crime genre. The television series has recently gotten an official trailer revealing the release date for the series on HBO Max. Well, here, in this post, we have mentioned that.

After appearing as Wanda Maximoff in MCU for several years, Elizabeth Olsen is back with a new project that again shows her in the shoes of a complicated character. We already know how good she is as an actor, so we can expect her to get even more attention with this upcoming limited television series. Talking about the role she plays, Olsen will be seen as a housewife Candy Montogomery, who gets accused of killing her best friend.

HBO Max greenlighted the television series in 2021, and now it’s time for it to get released finally. It sees the direction from Lesli Linka Glatter.

When does Love and Death get released on HBO Max?

Love and Death will release on HBO Max on April 27, 2023, with its first three episodes, the rest following a weekly release schedule. The series will have seven episodes, which means it will run until May 25, 2023.

What will be the story of the upcoming Crime drama series?

Love and Death revolve around a housewife named Candy Montogomery, who develops an affair with her best friend’s husband. Soon, her best friend, Betty, gets killed brutally, and Candy becomes the suspect because Betty comes to know about her affair with her husband. However, Candy proves that she did everything in self-defense, and finally, she successfully proves herself not guilty. Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their small town Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

This is not the first time we will see Candy’s story, as Hulu came up with a limited series titled Candy last year. Well, what makes the upcoming series more exciting is Elizabeth Olsen. So, if you don’t want to miss her performance as Candy Montogomery, don’t forget to watch the first three episodes of Love and Death that get dropped on HBO Max on April 27.





Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

