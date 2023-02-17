Love and Death Series Release Date Revealed for HBO Max

Love and Death is an upcoming American drama series falling under the crime genre. The television series has recently gotten an official trailer revealing the release date for the series on HBO Max. Well, here, in this post, we have mentioned that.

After appearing as Wanda Maximoff in MCU for several years, Elizabeth Olsen is back with a new project that again shows her in the shoes of a complicated character. We already know how good she is as an actor, so we can expect her to get even more attention with this upcoming limited television series. Talking about the role she plays, Olsen will be seen as a housewife Candy Montogomery, who gets accused of killing her best friend.

HBO Max greenlighted the television series in 2021, and now it’s time for it to get released finally. It sees the direction from Lesli Linka Glatter.

Just don't want anybody to get hurt.#LoveAndDeath, the new Max Original limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, premieres April 27. pic.twitter.com/Gz7q9gLf7x — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 16, 2023

When does Love and Death get released on HBO Max?

Love and Death will release on HBO Max on April 27, 2023, with its first three episodes, the rest following a weekly release schedule. The series will have seven episodes, which means it will run until May 25, 2023.

What will be the story of the upcoming Crime drama series?

Love and Death revolve around a housewife named Candy Montogomery, who develops an affair with her best friend’s husband. Soon, her best friend, Betty, gets killed brutally, and Candy becomes the suspect because Betty comes to know about her affair with her husband. However, Candy proves that she did everything in self-defense, and finally, she successfully proves herself not guilty. Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their small town Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

this woman is always covered in blood and goo and stuff #loveanddeath pic.twitter.com/509oeGJu2z — ken saw quantumania (@wandaslizzie) February 15, 2023

This is not the first time we will see Candy’s story, as Hulu came up with a limited series titled Candy last year. Well, what makes the upcoming series more exciting is Elizabeth Olsen. So, if you don’t want to miss her performance as Candy Montogomery, don’t forget to watch the first three episodes of Love and Death that get dropped on HBO Max on April 27.