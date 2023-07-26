Grogu, or Baby Yoda as the internet has lovingly dubbed him, has become a global phenomenon since The Mandalorian hit our screens but one actor from the Star Wars series preferred working with a different creature.

Timothy Olyphant, who plays the Tatooine-based marshal, Cobb Vanth, in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, has revealed in a recent interview that while Grogu may be a “class act,” he enjoyed filming with another Star Wars alien from his childhood.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Timothy Olyphant thinks iconic Star Wars creature is better than Baby Yoda

Speaking to Looper following the recent release of his latest series, Justified: City Primeval, Timothy Olyphant also discussed his time in the Star Wars galaxy.

“I had a ball working with those guys, specifically [Jon] Favreau and Dave [Filoni],” he said. “Those guys are class acts, and they’re doing really cool work, so it was nice to be part of it.”

When asked about working with a certain large-eared green alien, Olyphant gave a surprising answer.

“Baby Yoda — with all due respect, it was fun to work with him, he was a class act, but doing a scene with the Jawas was the most exciting,” the 55-year-old actor said about his time on The Mandalorian. “That was a throwback to my childhood.”

“I don’t think it occurred to me how special it was until that moment,” he added. “I had a little bit of a pinch myself moment where I realized, ‘Oh my God, this is my whole childhood, and quite possibly why I’m an actor.'”

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Timothy Olyphant’s Star Wars appearances to date

Timothy Olyphant made his debut in the Star Wars galaxy in The Mandalorian’s season 2 premiere, The Marshal.

He played the episode’s titular law enforcer, Cobb Vanth, who was charged with the protection of the isolated town of Mos Pelgo.

After helping Mando take down an enormous crate dragon that had been terrorizing the town, Vanth would later appear in The Book of Boba Fett.

Vanth made a brief appearance in episode 6, From the Desert Comes a Stranger where he continued to serve as the marshal of the newly renamed Freetown.

The end of the episode seemingly saw his demise, however, as he had an unfortunate run-in with the fearsome bounty hunter, Cad Bane, losing a shootout and taking a blaster bolt to the shoulder.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Will we see Cobb Vanth again?

Despite losing the shootout against Cad Bane, the end-credits scene in The Book of Boba Fett’s finale revealed that Cobb Vanth had survived.

The scene shows Vanth soaking in Boba Fett’s bacta tank with the show’s mod artist standing over him.

This suggests that Timothy Olyphant is more than likely to make a return in a future episode of The Mandalorian or one of its Disney+ spin-offs.

Although, if the mod artist is involved, there’s a chance he could be sporting some cybernetic enhancements when we next see him.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are available to stream on Disney+.

Gaming Trailers