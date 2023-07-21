A new fan-made concept for a Star Wars video game based on The Mandalorian has left fans reaching for their wallets, despite the fact the game may never exist.

The Mandalorian has helped to give the Star Wars franchise a new lease of life since it arrived on Disney+ in 2019 and now a fan of the series has created several mock-ups of what a game based on Din Djarin’s bounty hunter could look like.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

The Mandalorian fan-made game concept

The incredible concept comes courtesy of Twitter user @GavMakesGames who works as a UI designer at EA DICE, the developers of the recent Star Wars: Battlefront games as well as the Battlefield shooter series.

On July 17, Gav posted a series of (sadly not real) screenshots to his Twitter page, showing off a concept for a third-person adventure game titled The Mandalorian: Way of the Warrior where the player takes control of Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian himself.

The screenshots show the start menu, an armor customization screen, a photo mode and the bounty hunter character arriving in a new location during exploration.

Fans left wanting a game that may never exist

Fan appetite for a video game such as this has been sky-high ever since The Mandalorian premiered and so it’s no surprise that the concept images have gone viral, picking up more than 1.4 million views on Twitter alone.

The tweets certainly received a positive reaction as countless fans commented to say they would buy the game in a heartbeat if it actually existed.

“You’re causing me pain because I want this to be real,” wrote one fan.

While another added: “This looks incredible! Great concept.”

“I’d be so down to play something like this if it was real,” commented this fan.

This excited fan said: “Brooooo, this looks incredible. I genuinely wish this was a game.”

Another couldn’t believe that a Mandalorian game hasn’t already been made: “Absolutely baffling that they have not capitalized on a Mandalorian game yet. It feels like the most easiest and ‘game-ify-able’ thing to come out of Star Wars in years.”

And, of course, there were plenty of fans responding with, “Take my money,” as well as the accompanying Futurama meme.

Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.

Elements of this game concept already exist

Fans hoping to see a Mandalorian-themed game aren’t thinking too far outside the box as a number of elements on shown in the concept images are features in existing Star Wars games.

Armor and appearance customization is already present in both Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor and it’s not hard to imagine those elements being applied to Mandalorian bounty hunter’s armor, weapons, or ship.

Multi-planet exploration is another feature of the Cal Kestis games while the upcoming Star Wars: Outlaws also promises to visit several worlds within the Star Wars galaxy too.

And, of course, photo mode is also part of the Fallen Order and Survivor games as well and is a feature that is finding its way into more and more games with each passing year.

You could even pitch a Mandalorian/bounty hunter game as an expansion on Star Wars: Outlaws which has its own wanted system, as your bounty hunter character could track down all manner of scum and villainy who have strayed beyond the letter of the law.

At this point, however, we can only dream.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+.

