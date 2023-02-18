Movies & Television

Rama-Tut is OG Kang in Earth-616.

By Jo Craig

Kang the Conqueror manifesting purple energy in a purple and green suit within a city
Kang the Conqueror - Cr. Variant Comics/YouTube

Kang the Conqueror has delivered a powerful debut in the MCU this weekend and we explain who the Council of Kangs’ variant, Rama-Tut, is from Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and Marvel Comics, and we also remind you of his Easter egg in Moon Knight.

Now that Ant-Man 3 is in cinemas, the next Marvel project will be the six-part series, Secret Wars, on Disney Plus, followed by the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in May.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania post-credits scene – Council of Kangs explained

During the mid-credits scene for Ant-Man 3, we are greeted with three variants of Kang: The Scarlet Centurion, Immortus, and Rama-Tut.

The three variants discuss the presumed death of “the exiled one” – the Kang we saw in the Quantum Realm – and they also allude to their concerns over the Avengers.

This caused the three variants to summon all of the Kang variants within an amphitheater, from every corner of space and time, in order to begin the multiversal war we will see in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cr. Marvel Entertainment/Youtube

Who is Marvel’s Rama-Tut?

Kang the Conqueror’s Rama-Tut is known to be the first variant of Kang, who made his comic-book debut in Marvel’s Fantastic Four #19 in 1963.

In true Kang style, scientist Nathanial Richards – yes, Reed Richards’ father – traveled back in time to become a pharaoh of Egypt and continued to conquer those lands.

Using his technology from the future, Rama-Tut was able to stop the aging process combined with his powers of heightened intellect, political knowledge, skills in combat, and an array of weapons including a vibration ray projector, molecular expander, and anti-matter defense screen generator.

Kang’s Rama-Tut variant was teased in Moon Knight

Back in episode 3 of the Disney Plus series, Moon Knight, we see Marc Spector fighting cultists of Arthur Harrow on a rooftop.

On the back of a cultist’s denim jacket, the design of a headpiece can be seen imprinted on the material, which matched the headpiece worn by Rama-Tut in the comics

YouTube channel, New Rockstars, confirmed with producers of the show that this was indeed a nod to Kang – who actually crossed paths with Khonshu in Marvel’s source material. 

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanina is now in theatres worldwide.

