David Dastmalchian is back in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, but he’s not returning as Kurt. We introduce you to his new Marvel character, Veb, and discuss why the actor switched roles for Ant-Man 3.

Ant-Man 3 will be followed in the MCU’s 2023 slate by the Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion, and then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Ant-Man 3 is also expected to arrive on Disney Plus in April 2023.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Who is Veb in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumanina?

Veb is described as a pink, slimy creature introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’s quantum realm.

The creature is an MCU original character, meaning Veb has no origin in Marvel Comics’ stories.

Veb is also described as a sort of translator and freedom fighter, helping humans to communicate with the various creatures of the quantum realm.

Veb is my favorite character from the new Ant-Man movie pic.twitter.com/kCOfswjXB0 — Danny (@LifeofSalem) February 16, 2023

What happened to Kurt? David Dastmalchian’s Ant-Man 3 swap

Back in January 2023, it was reported by The Walt Disney Company that David Dastmalchian would be returning as the new character Veb, alongside the company releasing plot details for Ant-Man 3.

It makes sense that Scott Lang’s three amigos from the first two Ant-Man movies, Luis, Dave, and Kurt, will not return in the third film because most of the story takes place in the quantum realm.

Michael Pena has teased his return as Luis and he’s also a fan-favorite, therefore, it wouldn’t be an Ant-Man movie without him.

With Dastmalchian already on the project, it would make sense for there to be a Luis and Kurt cameo at some point, perhaps in the post-credits scene, but T.I. will not be returning.

Everything Michael Peña can say about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is nothing.



"I don't even know why people ask." pic.twitter.com/Zn65dPvE9m — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) August 23, 2022

By Jo Craig

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumanina is now in theatres worldwide.

