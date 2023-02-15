Joining the cast of Deadpool 3 this week is The Crown’s, Emma Corrin, and we discuss who Marvel’s Lady Deathstrike is – the villain Corrin is touted to play – and reveal which movie the character showed up in before.

Jackman and Reynolds previously announced the great Wolverine’s return in spectacular style last year, confirming that 2018’s Logan was not the actor’s final outing as the character.

Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Rob Liefeld, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Deadpool 3 will see the return of Jackman’s Logan, a.k.a. Wolverine, who will reunite with Reynolds’ titular Merc with a Mouth.

Who is Marvel’s Lady Deathstrike

Yuriko Oyama, also known as Lady Deathstrike, is known to be a cyborg equipped with Adamantium claws and a samurai warrior.

Yuriko is the daughter of Japanese kingpin, Lord Dark Wind – who created experiments coating bones in Adamantium – who was later killed in order for Yuriko to continue his legacy.

After developing an obsession to find Wolverine – who she feels was not worthy of the Adamantium enhancement he was given – Yuriko made a deal with the witch Spiral and was subsequently transformed into Lady Deathstrike.

Deathstrike has also teamed up with Donald Pierce and the Reavers, as well as Reverend William Stryker.

Wolverine vs Lady Deathstrike by Kent Williams pic.twitter.com/CVAD4VtYyu — Cool Comic Art (@CoolComicArt) January 30, 2023

Marvel fans believe Emma Corrin could play Lady Deathstrike

Once Emma Corrin’s Deadpool 3 casting was annouced, the Marvel fandom began speculating who she could play.

Deadline confirmed that Corrin would be playing a Deadpool 3 villain, which lured fans into thinking she would play Deathstrike.

Since Deathstrike is a long-standing foe of Wolverine’s in the comics, it would be a good contrast to Wade and Logan’s comical bickering.

?? As personagens que Emma Corrin pode assumir em 'DEADPOOL 3':



– Rita Wayword/Spiral

– Lady Deathstrike

– Lady Deadpool



Qual das vilãs gostarias de ver no filme? pic.twitter.com/w8UBn83Q6Q — Marvel Diário (@MarvelDiarioPT) February 15, 2023

Lady Deathstrike previously appeared in X2

Just like Jackman had his lengthy streak playing Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds also appeared as Deadpool’s Wade Wilson back in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

However, back in 2003, the villain, Lady Deathstike, appeared as an antagonist to Wolverine in the movie X-Men 2.

Played by Kelly Hu, Yuriko’s Adamantium fingernails proved to be the perfect adversary to Wolverine’s claws of the same material, but the character never returned to the franchise after Logan put an end to her.

X2 – Cr. 20th Centaury Studios/YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.

Show all