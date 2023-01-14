Movies & Television

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 release time on Paramount +

By Jo Craig

Jeremy Renner as Mike driving a speedboat in Mayor of Kingstown
Mayor of Kingstown - Cr. Paramount Plus, YouTube.

While the world wishes Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery after his snow plow accident, Paramount is gearing up to deliver his performance in the original show’s sophomore season and we confirm Mayor of Kingstown’s season 2 release time and release date.

Season 1 premiered back in November 2021, followed by a season 2 renewal that was announced in February 2022. Therefore, fans should expect a three-month delay in hearing about season 3 news.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon for Paramount +, the crime thriller, Mayor of Kingstown, follows power brokers, the McLusky family, focusing on widespread incarceration to bring about justice in the titular town.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 release date

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 will premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, on Paramount +.

UK viewers should also note that season 2 episodes will debut one day after the US, on Monday, January 16.

The episode count for season 2 is still to be confirmed, however, a further ten episodes are expected to fulfill the sophomore run.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 release time

Following the release pattern of most Paramount + releases, season 2 will premiere at Midnight PT.

This release time translates to 2 am CT and 3 am ET.

Mayor of Kingstown – Cr. Paramount Plus, YouTube.

Meet the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 cast

Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest return to helm the McLusky family as Mike and Miriam, alongside series regulars Hugh Dillon, Aidan Gillen, and Emma Laird.

New additions to the cast include Lane Garrison as prison guard, Carney, and Gratiela Brancusi as Cheetah Nightclub hostess, Tatiana.

Below, we have included the full Mayor of Kingstown season 2 cast:

  • Jeremy Renner – Mike McLusky
  • Dianne Wiest – Miriam McLusky
  • Hugh Dillon – Ian
  • Tobi Bamtefa – Deverin ‘Bunny’ Washington
  • Taylor Handley –  Kyle McLusky
  • Emma Laird – Iris
  • Derek Webster – Stevie
  • Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert
  • Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter
  • Gratiela Brancusi as Tatiana
  • Lane Garrison as Carney
  • Nishi Munshi – Tracy
  • Marcus Brandon – Dedrick
  • Michael Gaston – Morass
  • Ash Santos – Coco
  • Necar Zadegan – Assistant D.A. Evelyn Foley

Where to watch – Is Mayor of Kingstown on Netflix?

No, Mayor of Kingstown is not on Netflix as the series is a Paramount + original. Season 1 was not a part of the Netflix catalog, therefore, season 2 will not appear on the platform either.

Paramount + is the only place you will be able to stream season 2 or rewatch season 1, and two subscriptions are currently available: The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month ($49.99 a year) and includes ads, while the Premium Plan will set you back $9.99 per month ($99.99 a year) with limited ads.

For viewers in the UK, Paramount Plus is also available on subscription, offering a seven-day free trial and costing £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year after it expires.

