Directed by Villeneuve and based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two, is a two-part movie adaptation boasting a screenplay co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts following royal Paul Atreides who joins forces with the Fremen in order to combat the evil Harkonnens on the planet Arrakis.

**Spoilers ahead for Dune**

Who is Lady Margot Fenring?

Lady Margot Fenring is a Bene Gesserit and wife of Hasimir Fenring, the Mentat Count and ruler of House Fenring.

The character’s first and only appearance was in the first Dune novel by Frank Herbert and she was the one who tipped Lady Jessica Atreides about House Harkonnen’s betrayal.

Lady Margot’s message read:

“May this place give you as much pleasure as it has given me. Please permit the room to convey a lesson we learned from the same teachers: the proximity of a desirable thing tempts one to overindulgence. On that path lies danger. My kindest wishes.”

In Dune: Part Two, however, it is teased that she may have a romance with Austin Butler’s character, Feyd-Rautha.

Meet Lea Seydoux

French actor, Lea Seydoux, began her credited acting career back in 2004 and proceeded to star in French productions Pere et maire and les vacances de Clemence.

Seydoux landed her first mainstream role in the Quentin Tarantino movie, Inglourious Basterds, and also starred in Robin Hood with Russell Crowe, Midnight in Paris, and Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol.

The actor’s latest projects include The French Dispatch, No Time to Die, and Crimes of the Future.

Alongside Dune: Part Two as an upcoming project, Seydoux is also returning to the video game series, Death Stranding, where she wil make a comeback as Fragile.

Meet the cast of Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin et all are returning for this second part, minus Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto who perished in the first installment.

Cast additions include Florence Pugh, who is reuniting with her Little Women co-star, Chalamet, and Austin Butler as the fierce Feyd-Rautha.

Tim Blake Nelson is confirmed to be on board this second part, however, his role is undisclosed for now.

Below, we have listed the full cast roster for Dune: Part Two:

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to release in theatres on November 3, 2023.

