We’re only one day away from Rita’s return and we confirm the release time and date of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix, introduce you to the original MMPR cast, and discuss the reunion’s run time.

After the trailer for the anniversary special dropped last month, we began discussing theories on who the Green Ranger would be, which may possibly pave the way for future installments to be made.

Directed by Charlie Haskell and written by Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale for Netflix, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always follows the returning superheroes in a stand-alone web special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 90s show and the overall Power Rangers franchise.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always release time and date

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is confirmed to be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The reunion special will be released on the same day worldwide, and following the pattern of most Netflix releases Once & Always will premiere on Netflix at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release times where you are around the world:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The official synopsis reads:

“The Rangers come face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

Power Rangers: Once & Always run time

The official run time for Power Rangers: Once & Always is confirmed to be 55 minutes, just shy of the one-hour mark.

While some Power Rangers fans are disappointed that the special is not even the length of a feature film, others have commented that the run time comes in longer than a two-part episode without commercials.

Parts of the fandom were even expecting to get a normal, 20-minute episode, but most are happy with the shorter run time because it will hopefully put quality over quantity.

Meet the Power Rangers: Once & Always cast

Walter Jones and David Yost are returning as the first generation of Rangers from the 90s television series, playing the Black and Blue Rangers respectively.

Steve Cardenas returns as the second-generation Red Ranger, who took over from Austin St. John, and second-generation Pink Ranger, Catherine Sutherland, who took over the mantle from Amy Jo Johnson.

Before his death, White and Green Ranger, Jason David Frank, declined the invitation to be a part of the reunion.

Below, we have listed the cast members of Once & Always that we know so far:

Walter Jones – Zack Taylor (Black Ranger)

– Zack Taylor (Black Ranger) David Yost – Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger)

– Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger) Steve Cardenas – Rocky DeSantos (Red Ranger)

– Rocky DeSantos (Red Ranger) Catherine Sutherland – Katherine “Kat” Hillard (Pink Ranger)

– Katherine “Kat” Hillard (Pink Ranger) Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park

– Adam Park Karan Ashley – Aisha Campbell

– Aisha Campbell Charlie Kersh – Minh Kwan

– Minh Kwan Richard Steven Horvitz – Alpha 5 (voice)

– Alpha 5 (voice) Barbara Goodson – Rita Repulsa

