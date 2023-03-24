Every 90s kid is celebrating the return of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers crew in the reunion special, Once & Always, and we reveal who plays Rita Repulsa in the Netflix feature, discuss voice actor, Barbara Goodson’s, time with the villain, and introduce you to the cast of the reunion.

Green and White Ranger actor, Jason David Frank, previously turned down the opportunity to be in the reunion. Frank sadly died months later in November 2022.

Directed by Charlie Haskell and written by Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale for Netflix, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always follows the returning superheroes in a stand-alone web special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 90s show and the overall Power Rangers franchise.

Who plays Rita Repulsa in the Power Rangers: Once & Always?

Original voice actor, Barbara Goodson, returns to voice the villain, Rita Repulsa, in Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Goodson voiced the character for 141 episodes of the original series, between 1993 and 1999, and also voiced the antagonist in many other Power Rangers projects like the 1995 movie and Ninja Quest.

What some people may not know, is that Goodson only supplied the voice of Rita, but the physical character was actually played by Machiko Soga in the first season of the 90s show, and later played by Carla Perez.

Since Rita appears to be wearing a mask in the special, we’ll need to wait to find out who the body double is.

Barbara Goodson has a stacked voice acting career in TV and video games

Goodson began her voice acting career back in 1972 within the kids show, The Adventure of Panda and Friends.

Prior to Goodson’s Power Rangers work in the 90s, the actor appeared in the 80s Fist of the North Star series, Akira, and Kiki’s Delivery Service.

After accumulating over 400 credits in her career, Goodson recently voiced Akara in the video game, Diablo Immortal, and Marle in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Goodson will also be voicing The Witch in the upcoming mystery, Boys of Summer, starring Mel Gibson.

Introducing the Power Rangers: Once & Always cast

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers welcomes back generation 1 actors Walter Jones and David Yost, who return to the Black and Blue Rangers respectively.

Second gen actors, Steve Cardenas and Catherine Sutherland, are also returning to play the Red and Pink rangers – they took over from Austin St. John and Amy Jo Johnson.

Below, we have listed the cast members of Once & Always that we know so far:

Walter Jones – Zack Taylor (Black Ranger)

– Zack Taylor (Black Ranger) David Yost – Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger)

– Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger) Steve Cardenas – Rocky DeSantos (Red Ranger)

– Rocky DeSantos (Red Ranger) Catherine Sutherland – Katherine “Kat” Hillard (Pink Ranger)

– Katherine “Kat” Hillard (Pink Ranger) Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park

– Adam Park Karan Ashley – Aisha Campbell

– Aisha Campbell Charlie Kersh – Minh Kwan

– Minh Kwan Richard Steven Horvitz – Alpha 5 (voice)

– Alpha 5 (voice) Barbara Goodson – Rita Repulsa

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will release on April 19, 2023, on Netflix.

