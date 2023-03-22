My Hero Academia Season 7 officially confirmed

My Hero Academia Season 6 approaches its end with its 25th episode on March 25, 2023. Fans have already started searching if Season 7 of the anime has been officially confirmed.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia kicked off with the Liberation War Arc, but it also covered the manga’s Dark Hero Arc in the last few episodes. Now, when the anticipated season of the anime series has come to its end, no one is ready to bid goodbyes to their favorite heroes. So, every fan of the long-running franchise wants to know about the renewal status of the seventh season.

Is My Hero Academia getting Season 7?

Yes, My Hero Academia Season 7 has been officially confirmed in the latest issue of Shonen Jump Magazine. However, the recently announced season will not come to the screens before the Fall of 2024. Seeing the time gap between each season, there are high possibilities that the anime will premiere in April 2024, and if it follows a similar release pattern, it will reach its climax in December 2024.

Besides that, there are speculations that the seventh season of MHA will be its last season, but no words from the official sources have been out yet. Still, if speaking roughly, every season of the anime has adapted 70-75 chapters of the manga, and if it continues to do the same, the Mangaka has to come up with more content for an additional chapter. Seeing Mangaka’s poor health condition, it’s unrealistic to keep the hopes high as he has already stretched the manga by not ending it in 2022. But as he has shown his desire to end it the way he wants, he may do it in 2023. Hence, we must prepare ourselves to say goodbye to one of the famous shonen anime and manga in a couple of years.