Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for Demon Slayer season 3, so when will the ‘Swordsmith Village Arc’ be available?

Whilst millions of anime fans around the world have already seen Demon Slayer season 3 through Crunchyroll, there is a large contingent of viewers who have been patiently waiting for the iconic series to release on alternative platforms such as Netflix. Thankfully, the streaming giant has just confirmed that Demon Slayer season 3 will be made available in just a few weeks – here is everything that fans need to know.

Image from Demon Slayer via Crunchyroll Collection YouTube.

Demon Slayer season 3 ‘Swordsmith Village Arc’ premiered in Japan on April 9 and ended its domestic broadcast on June 18 of this year.

Thankfully, the series’ official North American Twitter page has just confirmed that Demon Slayer season 3 will release via Netflix on Thursday, September 28.

In the US, Netflix is available for $6.99 (ad-supported, two devices), $15.49 a month (ad-free, two devices), or $19.99 a month (ad-free, four devices). In the UK, fans will be able to access Demon Slayer season 3 for £4.99 a month (ad-supported, two devices), £10.99 a month (ad-free, two devices), or £15.99 a month (ad-free, four devices).

Whilst we are still waiting for official confirmation of the specific release time, fans should expect the Swordsmith Village Arc to be available from the following international times, in accordance with the platform’s typical update window for new content:

The synopsis for Demon Slayer season 3 reads:

“For the first time in over 100 years, the upper ranks of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Twelve Kizuki are not full. Angered, Muzan dispatches the survivors on another mission. Elsewhere, Tanjiro journeys to a village of swordsmiths and has to explain how his sword was so badly damaged to Haganezuka, the smith who made it. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in…”

Will all Demon Slayer season 3 episodes drop at once on Netflix?

Yes, all episodes from Demon Slayer season 3 ‘Swordsmith Village Arc’ will be made available to stream via Netflix on September 28.

Demon Slayer season 3 consisted of 11 individual episodes, the same as the Entertainment District Arc from season 2:

Demon Slayer/Ufotable/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel

Fans can look forward to more Demon Slayer after Netflix drops season 3

Spoiler warning: Be aware that the next paragraph will include a preview of season 4, which may spoil season 3 if you have not watched it yet.

Demon Slayer fans who have been patiently waiting for the anime to release on Netflix might also not be aware that the iconic series has already been renewed for season 4.

The next chapter of Tanjiro’s adventure will see him aiming to become a Hashira himself, with the next story arc in the series being aptly titled ‘The Hashira Training Arc’. The synopsis for the manga volume in which this story arc starts reads:

“Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira—a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps—is intense and demanding, and earning Himejima’s approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won’t give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.”

