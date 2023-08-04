The upcoming Ahsoka series already promises to be a must-watch for Star Wars fans but new merchandise has teased the prospect of a reunion between Anakin Skywalker and his former padawan.

*WARNING: Potential spoilers ahead for Star Wars: Ahsoka* —The Star Wars rumor mill always goes into overdrive when a new film or series is on the horizon and with the impending arrival of the Ahsoka series to Disney+, a leaked merchandise description seemingly hints at the return of Anakin Skywalker.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Merchandise leak teases Anakin Skywalker’s return

With the arrival of the highly anticipated Ahsoka series now right around the corner, countless pieces of tie-in merchandise are being revealed almost constantly, including some Lego versions of the show’s new ships.

But something that has caught the eye of Reddit user Alcida-Auka is an Amazon product description for a new range of clothes that seems to confirm the return of a fan-favorite character, Anakin Skywalker.

“Stop looking for fashion help in Alderaan places! Add a little out-of-this-world style to your wardrobe with some truly epic officially licensed Star Wars graphic tee shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies! Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with cool new apparel featuring Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Anakin Skywalker, Mon Mothma, and all your favorite Star Wars Ahsoka characters!”

It seems highly likely that his description is the real deal too as it features several other characters who are already confirmed to be appearing in the series.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

This isn’t the first time Anakin’s return has been leaked

Incredibly, this latest merch leak is actually the latest in a lengthening line of hints and reports that Hayden Christensen is returning as Anakin Skywalker.

The news was first reported in October 2021, before the series even started filming, as multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Christensen was due to reprise his role.

These reports were seemingly confirmed shortly afterwards by Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson herself who took to Instagram to address the news, writing:

“Skyguy, …They know!!! “See you soon, Snips”

Dawson’s post, which references the nicknames that Ahsoka and Anakin gave to each other in The Clone Wars, was quickly after she received word from Lucasfilm telling her to take it down.

Of course, having Hayden Christensen reprise the role of Anakin would be less of a stretch now after he already appeared in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

What form could Anakin’s appearance in Ahsoka take?

While Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka seems all but inevitable at this point, what isn’t known is just how his appearance will be handled.

To us at Forever Geek, there are seemingly three ways he could feature in the series.

The first is a simple flashback, akin to Anakin’s appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but rather than him donning his Attack of the Clones attire and Padawan braid, an Ahsoka flashback would likely take us back to the Clone Wars era, potentially showing Anakin in his Jedi General armor.

Our second theory could see Anakin appear before Ahsoka in the form of a Force Ghost. It’s worth remembering that Anakin became one with the Force in Return of the Jedi and as this series takes place at least five years after that film, there’s every chance that Skyguy could come to Ahsoka in a moment of need, just as Ben Kenobi did for Luke.

The third potential method for Anakin’s return is potentially a little far-fetched and could stray into the realm of time travel. The Ahsoka trailers have teased the possibility of a return to the World Between Worlds that was first introduced in Star Wars Rebels. The mysterious dimension allowed Ezra Bridger to explore moments in the past and even pull Ahsoka out of a lightsaber duel she was involved in. Perhaps we could see Ahsoka do something similar and end up meeting her former master.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

