As the upcoming Ahsoka series draws nearer, more details about the show’s villainous new characters have been revealed, with a character description for the mysterious Marrok seemingly debunking a popular theory about the Inquisitor.

Since the first teaser trailer for Ahsoka was revealed at Star Wars Celebration back in April, fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival and theorizing about the show’s new arrivals, chiefly the Dark Jedi duo of Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati as well as the armor-clad Inquisitor, Marrok.

Ahsoka’s Inquisitor Marrok character description debunks Ezra theory

Following the unveiling of the new villain in the first teaser trailer for Ahsoka, fans have speculated about the identity of the Inquisitor Marrok (Paul Darnell), especially as the character’s face is hidden by a medieval-style helmet.

One of the most popular theories touted the possibility that Marrok could be Ezra Bridger in disguise having been turned to the dark side during his exile with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

However, a new character description for the mysterious Inquisitor seems to throw that theory out of the window and into the cold vacuum of space beyond.

“Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt.”

As you can see, Marrok’s origins as an Inquisitor active at the height of the Empire seemingly make it impossible for him to be Ezra Bridger who has been lost in deep space following the events of the Star Wars Rebels finale.

Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati: Mercenaries for hire

Questions were also raised about the origins and motivations of Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivaana Sakhno) who have been confirmed as Dark Jedi rather than Sith.

Skoll has been revealed as a Jedi who once knew Anakin Skywalker and survived the events of Order 66 which makes his career change into a mercenary working for Imperial remnants increasingly intriguing.

“Baylan Skoll is a lightsaber-wielding mercenary for hire overseeing his apprentice Shin Hati. But make no mistake: although there was a time when Skoll knew the acclaimed Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Baylan is no Jedi. Now allied to Morgan Elsbeth, the former Magistrate of Calodan, after the fall of the Jedi and the Empire, Skoll remains a shrewd fighter in search of power who believes that another war is inevitable.”

Meanwhile, Shin Hati is Skoll’s bloodthirsty apprentice and is adept at cutting down foes with her lightsaber, a skill we’ve seen her put to good use in Ahsoka’s trailers to terrifying effect.

“The eager apprentice of Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati is adept at lightsaber combat, a skill she uses in their work as mercenaries allied to Morgan Elsbeth, the former Magistrate of Calodan.”

Quick guide to Ahsoka

Ahsoka will be arriving on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The eight-episode series will then air weekly until the finale which is slated to release on October 4.

Set after the fall of the Empire and serving as a continuation of Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

From her brief appearance in The Mandalorian, we know that she is hunting down Grand Admiral Thrawn, a fearsome foe who she brands in the Ahsoka trailer as “Heir to the Empire.”

