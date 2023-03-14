Barnes and Noble have launched a new manga, anime, and DVD sale that entices new readers to invest whilst they can.

The wonderful world of manga can bring to life stories and characters in a way that traditional novels could never achieve.

However, as is the case with the anime industry, accessibility remains one of the key factors; especially with so many different outlets, distribution partners, and associated digital streams.

Now, a brand new manga and anime sale from Barnes and Noble is enticing new manga readers to finally purchase their first Tankobon volume; aiding global accessibility, if only for a short time.

Barnes and Noble’s manga sale entices new readers

The Barnes and Noble platform is currently offering an interesting ‘Buy One, Get One 50% Off’ sale for iconic manga and anime franchises, enticing a new generation of fans to start reading content from the medium.

The offer includes the latest and greatest manga volumes, various anime DVD and Blu-Ray products; with a mix-and-match option, meaning you aren’t limited to just one type of product.

Associated manga and anime series included in the new Barnes and Noble sale include Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, One-Punch Man, Sailor Moon, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Tokyo Ghoul, and many more.

Associated DVD products included in the sale include the majority of Studio Ghibli IPs, Ghost in the Shell, A Silent Voice, Pokémon, Burn The Witch, and Trigun.

However, fans should note that the 50% off offer is only applied to the less-expensive qualifying product, i.e., if you buy one cheap product and one expensive product, the 50% discount will only apply to the cheaper option.

Unfortunately, the new Barnes and Noble manga sale will not be live indefinitely; the sale is set to close on March 26 (in stores) and March 27 (online) – so get those orders in whilst you can!

By October 2019, Statista reported that around 33% of the Japanese population often read manga or watch anime.

However, whilst the manga industry is not only one of the most profitable sectors of the Japanese entertainment industry, it has also developed into a sustainable industry outside the nation.

In 2021, manga sales increased by 160% in the US partially thanks to the pandemic; rising from 15 million copies sold to a whopping 24.4 million units, but what are the best-selling series of all time?

One Piece – 516 million copies sold Dragon Ball – 250 million copies sold Golgo 13 – 300 million copies sold Case Closed/Detective Conan – 270 million copies sold Doraemon – 250 million copies sold Naruto – 250 million copies sold Slam Dunk – 170 million copies sold KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops – 156 million copies sold Demon Slayer – 150 million copies sold Oishinbo – 135 million copies sold Bleach – 130 million copies sold JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – 120 million copies sold Attack on Titan – 110 million copies sold

If you have been wanting to get into the wonderful world of manga, there has never been a better time to purchase your first volume.

