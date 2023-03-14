Anime & Comics

New Barnes and Noble manga sale entices readers to invest on the cheap

By Tom Llewellyn

Luffy prepares an attack by jumping into the air in an augmented-background
One Piece/Toei/Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Official YouTube channel

Barnes and Noble have launched a new manga, anime, and DVD sale that entices new readers to invest whilst they can.

The wonderful world of manga can bring to life stories and characters in a way that traditional novels could never achieve.

However, as is the case with the anime industry, accessibility remains one of the key factors; especially with so many different outlets, distribution partners, and associated digital streams.

Now, a brand new manga and anime sale from Barnes and Noble is enticing new manga readers to finally purchase their first Tankobon volume; aiding global accessibility, if only for a short time.

Barnes and Noble’s manga sale entices new readers

The Barnes and Noble platform is currently offering an interesting ‘Buy One, Get One 50% Off’ sale for iconic manga and anime franchises, enticing a new generation of fans to start reading content from the medium.

The offer includes the latest and greatest manga volumes, various anime DVD and Blu-Ray products; with a mix-and-match option, meaning you aren’t limited to just one type of product.

Associated manga and anime series included in the new Barnes and Noble sale include Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, One-Punch Man, Sailor Moon, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Tokyo Ghoul, and many more.

Associated DVD products included in the sale include the majority of Studio Ghibli IPs, Ghost in the Shell, A Silent Voice, Pokémon, Burn The Witch, and Trigun.

However, fans should note that the 50% off offer is only applied to the less-expensive qualifying product, i.e., if you buy one cheap product and one expensive product, the 50% discount will only apply to the cheaper option.

Unfortunately, the new Barnes and Noble manga sale will not be live indefinitely; the sale is set to close on March 26 (in stores) and March 27 (online) – so get those orders in whilst you can!

By October 2019, Statista reported that around 33% of the Japanese population often read manga or watch anime.

However, whilst the manga industry is not only one of the most profitable sectors of the Japanese entertainment industry, it has also developed into a sustainable industry outside the nation.

In 2021, manga sales increased by 160% in the US partially thanks to the pandemic; rising from 15 million copies sold to a whopping 24.4 million units, but what are the best-selling series of all time?

  1. One Piece – 516 million copies sold
  2. Dragon Ball – 250 million copies sold
  3. Golgo 13 – 300 million copies sold
  4. Case Closed/Detective Conan – 270 million copies sold
  5. Doraemon – 250 million copies sold
  6. Naruto – 250 million copies sold
  7. Slam Dunk – 170 million copies sold
  8. KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops – 156 million copies sold
  9. Demon Slayer – 150 million copies sold
  10. Oishinbo – 135 million copies sold
  11. Bleach – 130 million copies sold
  12. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – 120 million copies sold
  13. Attack on Titan – 110 million copies sold

If you have been wanting to get into the wonderful world of manga, there has never been a better time to purchase your first volume.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Rocket League | Birthday Ball Trailer
Tom Llewellyn
@https://twitter.com/Tom__Llewellyn

Tom Llewellyn is the Head of World Content, Anime, and Comics at HITC Entertainment and also helps oversee all things deemed ‘nerd culture’ at Forever Geek. After gaining a BSc degree in Animal Behaviour, Tom continued his education with a Master’s degree in Science Communication (MSc) and post-graduate research; with his own independent project being published in the Journal of Zoological and Botanical Gardens in 2021. Since joining GRV Media in early 2020, Tom has amassed over 48 million views on his content and has conducted interviews with various actors and filmmakers from the wonderful world of anime.

Read more of Thomas's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know