One Piece Episode 1058 Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 1058 will arrive soon, and here’s everything you should know about its release.

The previous episode of the anime showed us different battles, but the fight between Sanji and Queen stole the show. Fans were shocked to see how Sanji attacked Queen, so everyone eagerly awaits the battle’s end. So, let’s find out when will the upcoming episode be available to stream.

One Piece Episode 1058: Release Schedule Explained

One Piece Episode 1058 will get released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, on Crunchyroll, while Fuji TV will broadcast it for fandom in Japan. The release timings will be different in the different regions, so here’s the time schedule that will help you out:

Pacific Time- 7:00 PM

Mountain Time- 8:00 PM

Central Time- 9:00 PM

Eastern Time- 10:00 PM

British Time- 3:00 AM

European Time- 4:00 AM

Indian Time- 7:30 AM

A brief recap of Episode 1057

Apoo tries to talk to Drake and bring him to his side, but the latter refuses and starts fighting. Their fight is interrupted when Yamato enters the room in a hurry. Apoo tries convincing Yamato to bring him to his team, but he refuses the proposal and leaves with Fuga.

The scene then shifts to another location where Robin is being chased by the CPO agents, and to protect Brook and her from the agents, the Minks are coming in between and sacrificing themselves.

On the other hand, Sanji is afraid as he does not want to become a cruel Gemma Warrior like his family. So, he decides to destroy his Gemma suit. He then talks to Zoro and tells him they must defeat the Animal Kingdom Pirates at any cost. He also tells him to kill him if he transforms into a Gemma Warrior. Keeping respect for their friendship, Zoro agrees, but he just asks Sanji to stay alive until he kills him. Lastly, we see Sanji releasing a powerful kick on Queen.