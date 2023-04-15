Anime & Comics

One Piece Episode 1058 Release Date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Luffy is overjoyed in One Piece
A screenshot from One Piece Stampede trailer via Youtube

One Piece Episode 1058 will arrive soon, and here’s everything you should know about its release.

The previous episode of the anime showed us different battles, but the fight between Sanji and Queen stole the show. Fans were shocked to see how Sanji attacked Queen, so everyone eagerly awaits the battle’s end. So, let’s find out when will the upcoming episode be available to stream.

One Piece Episode 1058: Release Schedule Explained

One Piece Episode 1058 will get released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, on Crunchyroll, while Fuji TV will broadcast it for fandom in Japan. The release timings will be different in the different regions, so here’s the time schedule that will help you out:

  • Pacific Time- 7:00 PM
  • Mountain Time- 8:00 PM
  • Central Time- 9:00 PM
  • Eastern Time- 10:00 PM
  • British Time- 3:00 AM
  • European Time- 4:00 AM
  • Indian Time- 7:30 AM

A brief recap of Episode 1057

Apoo tries to talk to Drake and bring him to his side, but the latter refuses and starts fighting. Their fight is interrupted when Yamato enters the room in a hurry. Apoo tries convincing Yamato to bring him to his team, but he refuses the proposal and leaves with Fuga.

The scene then shifts to another location where Robin is being chased by the CPO agents, and to protect Brook and her from the agents, the Minks are coming in between and sacrificing themselves.

On the other hand, Sanji is afraid as he does not want to become a cruel Gemma Warrior like his family. So, he decides to destroy his Gemma suit. He then talks to Zoro and tells him they must defeat the Animal Kingdom Pirates at any cost. He also tells him to kill him if he transforms into a Gemma Warrior. Keeping respect for their friendship, Zoro agrees, but he just asks Sanji to stay alive until he kills him. Lastly, we see Sanji releasing a powerful kick on Queen.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Rocket League | Birthday Ball Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is a Staff Writer at Forever Geek and focuses her content on everything K-drama and Anime. Besides this, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of entertainment writing where she has experience writing for various well-known publishers including Otakukart, Sportskeeda and Game Revolution.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know