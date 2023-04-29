One Piece Episode 1060 will be released this weekend, and here’s the exact release schedule you need to know.

The previous episode revealed that King belongs to a race that is hard to be defeated, and as we saw, Zoro was still struggling to beat him. However, things can take a U-turn if Zoro learns about the weapon’s true potential. Well, the upcoming episode is titled ‘The Secret of Enma! The Cursed Sword Entrusted to Zoro‘, so we may expect to see Zoro coming across the secrets of his sword and ending up slaughtering King with it.

One Piece Episode 1060 will release on FUJI Tv in Japan on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 9:30 AM. Crunchyroll will simulcast the anticipated episode for global fans at the following times:

What happened previously in the anime series?

The 1059th episode of One Piece focused mainly on Zoro as he continued with the intense battle with King. He gets easily overwhelmed by King’s strong attacks. In the middle of the fight, Zoro starts thinking about the origins of his sword. Moreover, he couldn’t learn about King’s weak spot, and as Enma began to get low on energy, Zoro couldn’t resist getting attacked by his opponent.

On the other hand, Sanji tries to beat Queen, but he also has a hard time. Queen then tells him that Zoro can’t beat King as he belongs to a powerful race that was anciently treated nowhere less than Gods.

The chapter also shows Robin still getting chased by CP0 agents, whom Apoo spots and starts clicking pictures. Later, he has a confrontation with X-Drake.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers