One Piece Chapter 1080 gets a new Release date after getting delayed

One Piece fans are eagerly waiting to read any spicy leaks for the next manga chapter, but unfortunately, the manga is on a break this week. So, the manga readers will have to wait a few more days to read Chapter 1080 of the series.

Eiichiro Oda is back to his legendary phase (he never left, though), as in the last chapter, the mangaka gave us an incredible fight between Kai, and the Red-haired pirate, Shanks.

Shanks realizes that Kid can become a threat to his crew, so he decides to deal with Kid himself. Let’s just say that Shanks was too strong for Kid, and the former destroys the latter and his ally in just one attack. The chapter was undoubtedly incredible, so it’s no surprise that fans can’t find enough satisfaction in some other form of entertainment, and they only wish to see more of Shanks (and Luffy, of course!) in the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1080 Delayed

Chapter 1080 of One Piece was, as per the weekly release schedule, supposed to come out next weekend – Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. However, it seems like the author is taking a break this week to recharge, so he can come back even stronger the following week and deliver a spectacular chapter yet again.

In an age where indefinite manga and anime hiatus is pretty common, One Piece fans are pretty fortunate that the manga generally goes on a one-week hiatus. And this time, it’s no different. Eiichiro Oda confirmed the delay in the last week’s chapter while also announcing that the manga would return on Sunday, April 9th, 2023.

The one Piece community is thrilled to see a demonstration of Shanks’ power once again

Let’s be real for a second – we all love Shanks, and we can’t get enough of him in the manga. That’s why his name keeps trending on Twitter for days every time he is back in the picture. Things were no different in the previous chapter. Kid is, undoubtedly, a fearsome character, but he’s still a kid (pun intended) against Shanks.

Shanks uses Kenbunshoku Haki to foresee Kid destroying all his ships and defeating the captains. So, the red-haired pirate decides to fight Kid in a flash, and instantly, he defects the Straw Hat with his Divine Departure attack. In the end, Shanks spare Kid’s life, but he does get Road Poneglyph from the latter.

