Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 Release date and Time

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 will release soon, and here’s every information regarding its release schedule you might want to know.

In the previous episode of the anime series, we saw Canute getting worried about the funds of Denmark and England, so he decided to use the fields of wealthy landlords. When Ketil appeared in front of him with his two sons, he observed that one of his sons was desperate to work as a guard for him. Now, as we saw in the last episode, Canute has made up his mind to use Ketil and his son to start his funding scheme; it will be exciting to see how far Canute will go to complete his objective.

When will Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 get released?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 will get released on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8:30 AM PT on Crunchyroll. The episode will air at 12:30 AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Japan on Tokyo MX. Furthermore, here’s a time schedule International fans should follow:

Pacific Time- 9:30 AM (March 27th)

Mountain Time- 10:30 AM (March 27th)

Central Time- 11:30 AM (March 27th)

Eastern Time- 12:30 PM (March 27th)

British Time- 5:30 PM (March 27th)

European Time- 6:30 PM (March 27th)

Indian Time- 10:00 PM (March 27th)

What happened in the 11th episode of the anime series?

Estrid sees the fight between Wulf and Canute. She talks to Gunnar about how Canute has changed, as he was the one who was afraid of Swords. Canute wins the fight, though, as he is not the old Canute anymore.

After the fight, Gunnar and Canute discuss how they can accumulate funds for England and Denmark. They decide to make use of wealthy landlords’ fields for their benefit. On the other side, Ketil arrives at Jelling to meet King Harald, but soon he learns about the King’s demise. So, he goes to Canute, where Olmar embarrasses him and Thorgill with his stupid gestures.

Olmar requests Canute to hire him as a guard of the Kingdom. Canute asks him to show his skills, but he fails to impress him. However, Canute says that he will let him know whether he will hire him or not. Later, Olmar collides with a young boy who demands money for the damage he had to go through because of Olmar. Ketil arrived and gave him money, but the boy’s adoptive father, who was watching everything, showed up and asked his boy to apologize. Soon, Ketil learns that his name is Leif Erikson, and he is looking for his friend’s son.

Later in the episode, King Canute is seen talking to his associates, and that’s when he says he will hire Olmar. Even though Wulf opposes his decision, Canute says that he would use Olmar to capture Ketil.