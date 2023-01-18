Pokemon TCG brings in the new year with the exciting new set, Crown Zenith, serving as the final special expansion within the Sword & Shield series, and we provide a list of all the secret rares with prices.

Crown Zenith offers over 230 cards with prints featured in the Japanese VSTAR Universe expansion, the VSTAR Special Set, the Paradigm Trigger expansion, and the Incandescene Arcana subset.

Furthermore, this expansion includes the classic full art and alternate art cards, as well as introducing new ‘Art Rare’ and ‘Super Art Rare’ categories.

Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith Release Date

Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith is scheduled to release on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Crown Zenith will include an Elite Trainer Box featuring Lucario on a black, red, and blue box, alongside supporting merch including booster boxes, collection boxes, five mini tins, and a 3-pack blister with Cinderace, Inteleon, and Rillaboom.

Crown Zenith secret rares – Art Rares

All prices for the Art Rares are currently sitting at a standard $4.95 on TCG Player, however, this is subject to change when the set releases.

Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are also on the Art Rare list.

Manaphy

Mew

Diancie

Absol

Altaria

Miltank

Ditto

Dunsparce

Bibarel

Oricorio

Lunatone

Solrock

Latias

Lapras

Hisuian Voltorb

Deoxys

Magnezone

Hisuian Goodra

Crown Zenith secret rares – Super Art Rare

**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing and are subject to change**

Zacian V $29.95

Zamazenta V $29.95

Lumineon V $29.95

Raikou V $99.95

Suicune V $99.99

Entei V $29.95

Deoxys VMAX $99.94

Zeraora VMAX $29.95

Hatterene VMAX $29.95

Hatterene VMAX $39.94

Glaceon VSTAR $79.94

Simisear VSTAR $29.95

Leafeon VSTAR $59.98

Regigigas VSTAR $29.95

Mewtwo VSTAR $199.94

Charizard VSTAR $29.94

Hisuian Samurott VSTAR $29.95

Deoxys VSTAR $99.94

Zeraora VSTAR $29.95

Gardenia’s Vigor $29.95

Cynthia’s Ambition $149.94

Raihan $29.95

Irida $49.90

Adaman $29.95

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

