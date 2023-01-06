Board Games & Tabletop

Will Pokemon Crown Zenith Have a Booster Box? All TCG Products/Dates

By Sam Woods

The Sword and Shield era of the Pokemon TCG is coming to a close, but not without one final super-impressive set.

Crown Zenith will be the culmination of the generation and a celebration of the sets that have come before it.

It will contain a whole bunch of stunning cards, including some new rarity types, such as the Art Rares and Special Art Rares, all of which look incredible.

Ahead of its launch later this month, let’s take a look at whether Crown Zenith will contain a booster box and what other products are available, as well as their release dates.

Will The Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith Set Have a Booster Box in its Products Line Up?

Unfortunately for collectors, the upcoming Crown Zenith Pokemon TCG set WON’T have a booster box available for purchase.

This is because Crown Zenith is considered a “Holiday Set“, which never get booster boxes as an available product.

This is the same as some of the other sets from the Sword and Shield era, including Celebrations, Pokemon GO and Shining Fates.

What Other Products Are Available in Crown Zenith and When Do They Release?

Despite not having a booster box, Crown Zenith will have a range of different Pokemon products arriving, all over the course of the next few months.

These products and their release dates are as follows:

Jan 20, 2023:

Elite Trainer Box: The first product released in Crown Zenith is the Elite Trainer Box. This will contain 10 booster packs, a SAR Lucario VSTAR promo and the usual dice/damage counters and sleeves.

Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box: Releasing alongside the regular ETB is the Pokemon Center Exclusive one. This contains the same products as the standard ETB, however, contains two extra booster Packs.

Regidrago V/Regieleki V Collection Box: This is your regular collection box, containing four booster packs, a holo promo card and a promo and jumbo promo featuring Regidrago or Regieleki.

Feb 17, 2023:

Mini Tins: The mini tins are usually the cheapest product from holiday sets, containing two booster packs and a sticker pack. Five designs will be available, each featuring a character from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pikachu VMAX Special Collection Box: This collection box comes with five booster packs, two regular-sized Pikachu promo cards (one V and one VMAX) and a jumbo Pikachu VMAX promo card.

March 17, 2023:

Crown Zenith Tins: These tins come with either four or five booster packs, depending on which one you order, plus a SAR promo of one of the three Galarian birds, Articuno, Zapdos or Moltres.

April 14, 2023:

Rillaboom/Inteleon/Cinderace Pin Collection: The pin collections come with, you guessed it, a pin and a promo card featuring one of Rillaboom, Inteleon or Cinderace, plus three Crown Zenith booster packs.

May 5, 2023:

Shiny Zacian/Shiny Zamazenta Premium Figure Collection: Ending the releases with a bang, these collection boxes come with 11 booster packs, a set of sleeves, a figure and a promo card featuring Shiny Zacian or Zamazenta, in the style of the Shining Fates cards.

