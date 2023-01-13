Scarlet/Violet Pokemon Center ETBs revealed with Koraidon & Miraidon Promos

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Elite Trainer Boxes have now been uploaded to the Pokemon Center website as available to pre-order. They have given us a glimpse at the Koraidon and Miraidon promo cards that are included in the Pokemon TCG packs.

These items aren’t due to be shipped on or around March 31, 2023. This gives you plenty of time to purchase the Elite Trainer Boxes that you are interested in. As well, there is a limit of 4 per person. This is to give everyone an equal chance to buy a Koraidon or a Miraidon ETB should they want one.

You get a lot of content within the boxes at a fair price. If you are wanting to get your hands on one of these brand-new Pokemon Center ETBs then you are going to want to make sure you have at least £54.99 or your country’s equivalent set aside.

There is also some new content within the Koraidon and Miraidon Pokemon Center ETBs this time round. The full list of contents will be listed below. If you are interested in purchasing them, you can look at the Koraidon ETB here and the Miraidon one here.

What Do You Get In The Pokemon Center ETB?

Depending on whether you get the Koraidon or Miraidon version, it will depend on whether you get a promo card for that specific Pokemon.

11 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet booster packs. Each booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy. Cards vary by pack.

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Koraidon/Miraidon with a Pokémon Center logo

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Koraidon/Miraidon

65 card sleeves featuring Koraidon/Miraidon

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

That is everything that you get within the Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box. It is a lot of content as always, and you have a good chance to get some great cards by getting 11 Pokemon TCG booster packs in the box.

