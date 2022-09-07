Pokemon TCG: Lost Origin is scheduled to roll out on Friday, September 9, 2022, as the eleventh set in the Sword & Shield series, and we highlight five of the best cards as well as include a list of the most expensive cards.

Just like the last sets, we’re on the hunt to highlight the cards with the most eye-catching artwork, and Lost Origin may have one of the most chaotic designs to date.

Lost Origin contains over 190 cards and features three brand-new Radiant Pokemon, six Pokemon VSTAR, 14 Pokemon V, one Pokemon VMAX, 30 special artwork cards in the Trainer Gallery subset and over 15 Trainer cards.

Most Expensive Cards in Pokemon TCG Lost Origin

**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing**

Arezu (Full Art) #189 – $32.11

Galarian Perrserker V (Alternate Full Art) #184 – $38.05

Giratina VSTAR (Ultra Rare) #131 – $37.25

Hisuian Goodra VSTAR (Secret) #202 – $33.55

Kyurem VMAX (Secret) #197 – $36.87

Giratina V (Full Art) #185 – $56.68

Aerodactyl V (Alternate Full Art) #180 – $79.95

Giratina VSTAR (Secret) #212 – $86.99

Giratina V (Alternate Full Art) #186 – $212.30

Trainer Gallery

Additionally, six of the 30 Trainer Gallery cards lie on our most expensive list.

Boss’s Orders (Ultra Rare) #TG24 – $22.36

Charizard (Ultra Rare) #TG03 – $22.98

Mew VMAX (Secret) #TG30 – $27.78

Pikachu VMAX (Secret) #TG29 – $29.98

Pikachu V (Ultra Rare) #TG16 – $39.83

Pikachu Vmax (Ultra Rare) #TG17 – $88.00

Best Artwork

Before we uncover our favorite top 5 best-looking cards, we’d like to give a special mention to Collapsed Stadium #215, which is a gold Trainer card that looks like an antique in itself.

Giratina V (Full Art) #185

Giratina is a big favorite amongst Pokemon collectors and this artwork may look like the Legendary has slipped on an oil spill, but we imagine the light will reflect this card perfectly.

Giratina V (Full Art) #185 – Cr. TCGPlayer

Hisuian Electrode V #172

Inspired by the steampunk design of the wooden Pokeballs from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, this Voltorb card has a light color palette that’s easy on the eyes.

Charizard (Ultra Rare) #TG03

It was a challenge to pick just one card from the Trainer Gallery, but the OG Charizard never fails to disappoint.

Charizard (Ultra Rare) #TG03 Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Aerodactyl V (Alternate Full Art) #180

The second best-looking card is the Alternate Art Aerodactyl as it flies over the island and it’s a stunning full art to own.

Aerodactyl V (Alternate Full Art) #180 – Cr. TCGPlayer

Giratina V (Alternate Full Art) #186



The final best-looking card has to be the grail of the set, the Giratina V, and it’s also the most expensive. Its chaotic design may not be for everyone, but we think it captures the mystery of the Legendary and we imagine you will never be able to find every detail in this card even if you look at it every day.

Giratina V (Alternate Full Art) #186 – Cr. TCGPlayer

