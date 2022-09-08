Board Games & Tabletop

Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Secret Rares with Prices

By Jo Craig

Aside from tracking down the Giratina V grail from Lost Origin, there are also a number of Secret Rares to pull from the latest Sword & Shield set.

Below, we list all of the Lost Origin Secret Rares complete with prices, so that you know how much your growing collection is worth. 

Lost Origin contains 247 cards and features three brand-new Radiant Pokemon, six Pokemon VSTAR, 14 Pokemon V, one Pokemon VMAX, 30 special artwork cards in the Trainer Gallery subset, and over 15 Trainer cards.

Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date

Pokemon TCG Lost Origin is scheduled to release on Friday, September 9, 2022, as the eleventh set in the Sword & Shield series.

Some of the merch up for grabs in this set include a red, black, and gold ETB featuring Giratina and an Ultra-Premium Collection with Charizard.

Lost Origin will also have Arceus, Dialga, Hisuian Zoroark, and Palkia VSTAR boxes, the Build & Battle Stadium, and the usual 3-pack blisters.  

Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Secret Rares

**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing**

PokeBeach confirmed back in August that Lost Origin – the English port of Japan’s Lost Abyss – would include 21 Secret Rares and we get into the prices below:

Rotom V (Alternate Art) #177 – $49.64

Rotom V Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Aerodactyl V (Alternate Art) #180 – $83.59

Aerodactyl V (Alternate Full Art) #180 – Cr. TCGPlayer

Galarian Perrserker V #183 – $11.15

Galarian Perrserker V Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Galarian Perrserker V (Alternate Art) #184 – $37.49

Galarian Perrserker V Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Giratina VSTAR #131 – $34.79

Giratina VSTAR Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Giratina V (Alternate Art) #186 – $210.85

Giratina V (Alternate Full Art) #186 – Cr. TCGPlayer

Pidgeot V (Full Art) #188 – $10.65

Pidgeot V Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Fantina #191 – $18.95

Fantina Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Hisuian Goodra VSTAR (Rainbow) #202 – £31.61

Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Kyurem VMAX (Rainbow) #197 – $42.93

Kyurem VMAX Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Aerodactyl VSTAR (Rainbow) #199 – $28.95

Aerodactyl VSTAR Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Arezu (Rainbow) #204 – $17.54

Arezu Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Drapion VSTAR (Rainbow) #200 – $10.15

Drapion VSTAR Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Giratina VSTAR (Rainbow) #201 – $76.89

Giratina VSTAR Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Colress’s Experiment (Rainbow) #205 – $29.77

Colress’s Experiment Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Lady (Rainbow) #208 – $28.90

Lady Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Thorton (Rainbow) #210 – $35.22

Thorton Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Fantina (Rainbow) #206 – $28.94

Fantina (Secret) Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Giratina VSTAR (Gold) #212 – $87.38

Giratina VSTAR Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer

Collapsed Stadium (Gold) #215 – $29.38

Collapsed Stadium Lost Origin – Cr. TCGPlayer
Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images

