Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Secret Rares with Prices
Aside from tracking down the Giratina V grail from Lost Origin, there are also a number of Secret Rares to pull from the latest Sword & Shield set.
Below, we list all of the Lost Origin Secret Rares complete with prices, so that you know how much your growing collection is worth.
Lost Origin contains 247 cards and features three brand-new Radiant Pokemon, six Pokemon VSTAR, 14 Pokemon V, one Pokemon VMAX, 30 special artwork cards in the Trainer Gallery subset, and over 15 Trainer cards.
Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date
Pokemon TCG Lost Origin is scheduled to release on Friday, September 9, 2022, as the eleventh set in the Sword & Shield series.
Some of the merch up for grabs in this set include a red, black, and gold ETB featuring Giratina and an Ultra-Premium Collection with Charizard.
Lost Origin will also have Arceus, Dialga, Hisuian Zoroark, and Palkia VSTAR boxes, the Build & Battle Stadium, and the usual 3-pack blisters.
Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Secret Rares
**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing**
PokeBeach confirmed back in August that Lost Origin – the English port of Japan’s Lost Abyss – would include 21 Secret Rares and we get into the prices below:
Rotom V (Alternate Art) #177 – $49.64
Aerodactyl V (Alternate Art) #180 – $83.59
Galarian Perrserker V #183 – $11.15
Galarian Perrserker V (Alternate Art) #184 – $37.49
Giratina VSTAR #131 – $34.79
Giratina V (Alternate Art) #186 – $210.85
Pidgeot V (Full Art) #188 – $10.65
Fantina #191 – $18.95
Hisuian Goodra VSTAR (Rainbow) #202 – £31.61
Kyurem VMAX (Rainbow) #197 – $42.93
Aerodactyl VSTAR (Rainbow) #199 – $28.95
Arezu (Rainbow) #204 – $17.54
Drapion VSTAR (Rainbow) #200 – $10.15
Giratina VSTAR (Rainbow) #201 – $76.89
Colress’s Experiment (Rainbow) #205 – $29.77
Lady (Rainbow) #208 – $28.90
Thorton (Rainbow) #210 – $35.22
Fantina (Rainbow) #206 – $28.94
Giratina VSTAR (Gold) #212 – $87.38
Collapsed Stadium (Gold) #215 – $29.38
