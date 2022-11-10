Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest - 5 Best Cards and Most Expensive List
As we approach the end of 2022, Pokemon TCG has one more set to offer players before the year is out serving as the last, major set in the Sword and Sheild series. We reveal Silver Tempest’s most expensive cards and discuss the best artwork.
According to reliable source PokeBeach, we can expect to see a Sword and Shield mini-set release in January, which will conclude the series.
Silver Tempest offers over 190 cards with three new Radiant Pokemon, six Pokemon VSTAR, 15 Pokemon V and one VMAX, 30 special art cards in the Trainer Gallery subset, and over 15 Trainer cards.
Silver Tempest Most Expensive Cards
**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing and are subject to change**
Here’s our list of the most expensive cards currently in the Silver Tempest set and a certain Lugia V is currently sitting at over $300.
Serena (Secret) #207 – $54.89
Serena (Full Art) #193 – $89.79
Lugia VSTAR (Secret) #202 – $86.49
Unown V (Alternate Full Art) #177 – $88.16
Regidrago V (Alternate Full Art) #184 – $112.99
Lugia V (Alternate Full Art) #186 – $314.22
Honorable Mentions
We’ve also included a small list of the cards that didn’t make the most expensive list, but are still worth a pretty penny on the market.
- Lugia V (Full Art) #185 – $27.99
- Skunktank V (Alternate Full Art) #181 – $37.95
- Lugia VSTAR (Secret) #211 – $34.48
- Candice (Full Art) #189 – $32.35
- Candice (Secret) #204 – $29.82
- Lugia VSTAR #139 – $32.12
Silver Tempest Best Cards
On brand with the latest sets from the Sword and Shield series featuring a Trainer Gallery, a majority of the impressive artwork comes from this bundle.
Lugia V #138
Our first pick is from the main set in the form of Lugia, breaking free from the water with the splashes creeping over the edge of the artwork.
Corviknight V #TG18
Corviknight is next, perched on top of a small vehicle while its trainer reads the paper and we love the definition in the linework.
Druddigon #TG09
The next card from the Trainer gallery is Druddigon sleeping next to its trainer with a dutch angle displaying a watercolor aesthetic that boasts nostalgia.
Milotic #TG02
One of the more colorful cards in the gallery is Milotic, swimming in a radiant rock pool with streams of water shooting up to the sky.
Jynx #TG04
Our favorite pick of Silver Tempest is OG Pokemon Jnyx, displayed in a monochromatic orange glow against Mount Fuji with a loved-up trainer that’s reminiscent of simplistically designed video games like Journey.
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest is scheduled to release on Friday, November 11, 2022.